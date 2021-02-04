Lizzo Gets Real About Body Image Insecurities: ‘I Used to Want to Cut My Stomach Off’

*Welp… it’s a new month, which brings a new self-loathing video from singer Lizzo, in which she tries to convince us that she’s happy being obese.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old artist shared a video of herself wearing a sports bra and underwear, while rubbing her belly and reciting self-affirmations about loving her big stomach. She started “talking” to her belly as a way to practice self-love.

“I started talking to my belly this year. Blowing her kisses and showering her with praises,” she captioned the clip on Instagram. “I used to want to cut my stomach off I hated it so much. But it’s literally ME.”

“I am learning to radically love every part of myself. Even if it means talking to myself every morning,” she continued. “This is your sign to love on yourself today!

The three-time Grammy winner added, “I love you so much. Thank you so much for keeping me happy, for keeping me alive. Thank you.”

She then noted, “I’m gonna continue to listen to you. You deserve all the space in the world to breathe, to expand and contract, to give me life.”

Last month, Lizzo opened up in a TikTok video about her insecurities, PEOPLE reported.

“I came home and I took my clothes off to take a shower and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself,” she said at the time. “Like, you know, ‘What’s wrong with me? Maybe everything, [and] all the mean things people say about me are true.’ And, you know, ‘Why am I so disgusting?’ And [I was] hating my body.”

“Normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don’t, and that’s ok too,” she continued. “I think these are normal [thoughts and feelings] and they happen to everybody, they happen to the best of us.”

When she’s not being hard on herself, Lizzo flips the talking points to push body positivity.

“Wild to see the body positive movement come so far,” she wrote on IG last month alongside a video of herself wearing a bra and underwear. “Proud of the big girls who gave it wings. My body is changing, but I’m gonna keep appreciating it from every angle.”