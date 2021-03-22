Lil Mama is Starting a ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’ in Response to LGBTQ Bullies

*Lil Mama is plotting a “heterosexual rights movement” in response to the LGBTQ+ bullies.

The hip-hop star/actress said she was inspired to launch a movement for straight folks to protect heterosexuals from being targeted and canceled by gays and transgenders.

“Y’all fight so hard to be respected and SOME of you, NOT ALL, get a kick out bullying people for having an option, how they dress, how their hair and or makeup looks, how much money they have, etc,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “There are so many people afraid to give their honest opinion (sic) because if they do the LGBTQ+ will hear what they want to hear and take statements out of context. I don’t have to prove myself by reminding people that I have loved ones of the LGBTQ+ Community. When I speak I’m not trying to hurt anyone, I’m just speaking my truth, just like you all.”

Lil Mama suggested that transgenderism is part of the government’s “depopulation at any cost” agenda.

She shared a tweet that read: “So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a driver’s license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or ‘change’ their gender? This is insanity America.”

The tweet followed former First Lady Michelle Obama’s interview with Dwayne Wade’s 13-year-old son Zion, who identifies as a girl named Zaya.

After catching heat over her remarks, the cancel culture army dug up a 2009 clip from MTV’s “America’s Best Dance Crew” in which Lil Mama called out transgender dancer/choreographer Leiomy Maldonado.

“Leiomy, come on. Your behavior, it’s unacceptable,” said Lil Mama, who judged the competition series for seven seasons. “I just feel that you always have to remember your truth. “You were born a man and you are becoming a woman. If you’re going to become a woman, act like a lady… You know what I’m saying? It gets too crazy and it gets confusing.”

On March 16, Lil Mama took to Instagram Live to respond to being labeled “anti-trans” and compared transsexuality to “depopulation.”

