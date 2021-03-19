Watch: Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Marketing Her Hair at CNBC ‘Inclusion in Action’ Forum

*PATTERN Founder and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross spoke at the Inclusion in Action: CNBC Opportunity Forum on Thursday (March 18) to talk about her beauty brand, launched to treat and nourish all patterns of Black hair, and her own hair journey that led to the venture.

PATTERN as a beauty brand started when it was a personal situation for me. So I feel like I could truly chronicle my journey of self-acceptance through my journey with my hair,” Ross said during the panel. “And it took 11 years, 75 products, experiments of samples, to launch PATTERN.”

“I went from my own personal discovery to realizing that I was not alone,” she continued. “That there were so many people in this curly, coily and tight textured community that didn’t have products that really met them where their hair was. That supported their hair, how it naturally grew out of their hair, and that could really give them access to their most beautiful and juicy and joyful hair in their own bathroom. And so PATTERN was born. Again, 11 years – took 10 years, 11 years from when the formula started.

Watch Ross’s interview below beginning at the 1:15:23 mark: