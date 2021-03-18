Thursday, March 18, 2021
The Pulse of Entertainment: Tony/Grammy Nominated Joshua Henry Releases EP ‘Guarantee’

By Eunice Moseley
Three-time Tony and one-time Grammy nominated Joshua Henry release ‘Guarantee’ EP.

*“The EP is to get people excited about the full album,” said three-time Tony Award nominated singer/actor Joshua Henry about the recent release of his EP “Guarantee” (S-Curve Records/BMG). At the time of our talk he was promoting the EP’s single “Hold Me.” “When you listen to ‘Guarantee’ it’s a mixture of true soulful R&B.”

Joshua said he listens to a wide range of artists from Curtis Mayfield to Lauryn Hill to DeAngelo. To me he has what I call a “Broadway” voice. In fact his Tony nomination was for The Scottsboro Boys musical on Broadway in 2011. He has the voice of a skilled professional vocalist. There is no “around-the-way” sound about his voice. It’s bigger than life, toned to perfection and delivered with the quality of a veteran.

“Musical was my first love,” admitted Henry, also a Grammy Award nominated artist. “But after a certain number of shows a week, it gets exhausting.”

The pandemic, like with most artists that are on the road a lot, it gave Joshua time to record.

“We were working on the album, but never had the time,” he said. “It wasn’t until the pandemic that I had the time. We’re releasing four tracks on an EP while we work on the album. ‘Guarantee’ (the title track) is another song.”

“Stand Up” is another newly released track from the EP “Guarantee.” Born in Canada and raised in Florida, Joshua studied theatre at the University of Miami before moving on to the stage of theatre. There, aside from his Broadway runs, such as The Scottsboro Boys musical, he has performed in Gershwin’s’ Porky and Bess; Hamilton (U. S. tour), Carousel (garnered the Grammy and another Tony nomination), and The Wiz – at venues such as the American Repertory Theatre and the Michael Rodgers Theatre. His credits also include a role in film Sex and the City. So Henry is singer, songwriter, and stage and film actor. He even has an upcoming role in the Lin Manual Miranda’s directorial debut of Netflix’s “Tik Tik Boom.” www.JoshuaHenry.net www.s-CurveRecords.com www.BMG.com/us

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 22nd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services.  Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference

