Thursday, March 18, 2021
Steve Harvey Stands Up for Kirk Franklin After Son Released Cussin’ Phone Call

By Fisher Jack
Kirk Franklin & Kerrion (Franklin) Rashad
Kirk Franklin & Kerrion (Franklin) Rashad

*Steve Harvey is standing up as a fellow father and telling everyone to “get off Kirk Franklin’s back” after the Gospel legend and his estranged son, Kerrion Franklin, went viral this past week after an intense call leaked.

After Kerrion uploaded a phone call between he and his father, during which Franklin curses and allegedly threatens his son, the internet went into an uproar, causing Kirk to publicly apologize. However, said apology wasn’t accepted by Kerrion, who called his statements, “all cap.”

Now, Steve Harvey, longtime friend of Kirk’s, is stand up for the Christian singer, claiming Kerrion “had it coming” and had no rght to call his father out on social media. On his morning show, Steve said, “Kirk Franklin has always been there for me. So I called him. And I told Kirk, Kirk said, ‘I’m having a tough day today.’ And I just called him to lift him up. Because you didn’t do nothing wrong. The pain that Kirk Franklin was in was for twofold. First of all, the betrayal of his son. That had to be devastating. That you would think so little of me. That you would take me in one of my rawest moments and try to destroy me by posting something that was purely between me and you. And his son knew exactly what he was doing. That’s why he posted it. But his son only posted the part that he thought could hurt Kirk. He didn’t post the part of what he was asking of Kirk. He didn’t post the part of what led up to Kirk’s anger. […] How you 33-years-old and posting something your father said. That don’t make no sense. That shows you the lack of manhood that this man has.” #Socialites, thoughts?

