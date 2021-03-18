Jamie Foxx Acquires Brown Sugar Bourbon, Joins ‘God Is A Bullet’ Cast

*Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx has acquired Brown Sugar Bourbon.

The acclaimed actor announced this week that he is the new owner of the flavored whiskey brand, making him the latest celebrity to get into the liquor business. He follows, per MSN, George Clooney (Casamigos), Ryan Reynolds (Aviation Gin), Dwayne Johnson (Teremana Tequila), Kendall Jenner (818 Tequila), Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar (Santo), Nick Jonas (Villa One Tequila), and many others.

“I’ve always lived by the rule that life is short, and you need to go out and do what you want to do. Owning a brand that brings sweet life to the party has always been a goal and with BSB we’re making it happen,” said Foxx in a statement. “Before the quarantine I watched bottles of BSB disappear at all my celebrations and knew this was a brand I wanted to bring into the spotlight. Anyone who tries BSB is going to love it just like I do.”

BSB was founded in Washington state in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

In related news, Foxx has joined Emmy-nominee Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game Of Thrones), Golden Globe-nominee January Jones (Mad Men), Maika Monroe (It Follows) and Andrew Dice Clay (Entourage) in the action-thriller God Is A Bullet.”

Deadline writes, “written and to be directed by Nick Cassavetes (The Notebook), based on the novel of the same name by Boston Teran, the film will follow vice detective Bob Hightower (Coster-Waldau) who finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult. Frustrated by the botched official investigations, he quits the force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the cult leader with the help of the cult’s only female victim escapee, Case Hardin (Monroe). We understand Foxx will play the pivotal supporting role of ‘The Ferryman’.”

Cassavetes said about the film: “I am excited to get God Is A Bullet into production with my friend and producer/financer, Michael Mendelsohn. It’s a magnificent, ultra-dark work that is somehow both intensely frightening and literate, inspired by true events, with the most amazing cast of actors.”

Pre-production has started in Mexico City and production kicks off May 24, according to the report.