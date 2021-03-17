Wednesday, March 17, 2021
There’s Some Haters In This House: Candace Owens Rants About ‘WAP’ Grammy Performance; Cardi B Responds (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
tucker carlson tonight wap
Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson on Tucker Carlson Tonight (Fox News, March 15, 2021)

*Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson channeled those two old white male Muppet curmudgeons in the balcony Monday while discussing Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s racy Grammy performance of “WAP.”

Owens appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to weigh in, as the chyron read “Liberal Elites Pretend ‘WAP’ Is A Song About Female Empowerment.”

She called the Grammy performance a “lesbian sex scene being simulated on television” and “an attack on American values.”

“You see that fundamentally we are seeing the destruction of American values and American principles. And it’s terrifying!” she said. “Parents should be terrified that this is the direction that our society is heading towards. Again, we are weakening America…. We are setting the stage, and it feels like we are looking at corrosion, like we are about to see the end of an empire.”

Watch the segment below:

Cardi B responded with sarcastic excitement over making it on Fox News.

Cardi further tweeted thanks to “Candy” Owens for boosting the YouTube video of her Grammys performance, which has now amassed 4.7 million views and is the No. 1 trending video on the platform. “STREAM UP AND WAP .REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE,” Cardi tweeted.

Owens responded by using Cardi’s government name, tweeting: “I don’t work for Fox News, Belcalis, nor do I take issue with you having success. I take issue with you being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity,” Owens shot back. “Men typically treat women how they treat themselves. You know that.”

EURPublisher01

