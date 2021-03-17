Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Family - Parenting - Births

Mom Details How Her 1-Year-Old Was Shot By Houston PD During Pursuit of Robbery Suspect (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

daisha smalls
Daisha Smalls details the police shooting of her 1-year-old son in Houston (March 16, 2021)

*”My baby did not deserve to be shot, especially by the police,” said Daisha Smalls, the mother of a 1-year-old who was shot in the head as police fired at a suspect attempting to hijack her car.

Smalls told her story Tuesday (March 16) at a press conference alongside her attorney, Ben Crump. She explained that she was pumping gas on March 3 when she heard police sirens blaring in the distance. Smalls said she was sitting inside of her vehicle with her son, Legend, in the backseat, when a man approached and told her to get out of the car.

“I wouldn’t give him my car because I let him know that I have a child in my car and that I would not leave my car without my son,” Smalls told reporters, adding that the man then sat on her lap and tried to take the vehicle. The police then shot into her car, killing the suspect on top of her and injuring Legend when a bullet entered his head, Small’s attorney, Ben Crump said.

Smalls tearfully tells her story below:

Houston police, according to a March 4 statement from Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner, claim that Smalls was not in the car when the shooting took place.

The 30-year-old shooting victim was a suspect in two aggravated robberies who was being chased by police when he jumped out of a car he crashed during the chase. The suspect, armed with a gun, then entered Smalls’ car. After he refused commands to drop the weapon, officers fired several shots at him and he died at the scene. The baby boy was also shot, Finner said, adding he wasn’t sure if officers at the scene knew the baby was in the car, but they administered first aid to both the suspect and the baby.

The officer who fired the shot that hit the baby is a 15-year veteran of HPD and is “deeply concerned” about the baby and his mother. He has been placed on administrative duty while the investigation continues, Finner said.

“Please keep lifting this child and family in prayer,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted Tuesday morning.

legend smalls
Legend Smalls hospitalized after being shot by Houston PD

Crump said Legend has been on a ventilator for 10 days. Smalls said the bullet was removed from her son’s head along with the right side of his skull, but bullet fragments remain. Legend has also had more than 10 seizures, Crump said.

“Why would they shoot knowing she was in the car? Not knowing who else was in the car. There could have been children, there could’ve been others in the car, but they shot,” Crump said. “Regrettably and tragically, little Legend will live the rest of his life with the consequences of their decision to shoot into his mama’s car even though they knew she was in there.”

Previous articleCynthia Erivo Talks ‘Genius: Aretha’ New Mini-Series | WATCH
Next articleGroup Demands Sharon Osbourne Be Fired After Calling Co-Hosts ‘Slanty Eyes,’ ‘Wonton’ and ‘P—y Licker’
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Australian Karen Accuses Man of Faking Disability Because He Used Handicapped Parking / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 1
*An Australian man captured the moment when a woman accused him of faking his disability after he parked his car in the handicapped parking...
Read more
Social Heat

Sharon Osbourne Claims She Didn’t Use ‘Too Ghetto’ to Describe Holly Robinson Peete

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sharon Osbourne is trying to clear her name after former co-host of “The Talk” Holly Robinson Peete revealed that she called her “too ghetto”...
Read more
Social Heat

Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace: Show Me Texts and Email of Alleged Bullying

Fisher Jack - 1
*Meghan Markle has issued a request to Buckingham Palace to see the emails and text messages from former palace aides who accused her of...
Read more
Social Heat

A-Rod’s Madison LeCroy Cheating Rumors Played a Big Role in Breakup with J-Lo

Fisher Jack - 1
*Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodiguez reportedly called it quits over the scandal between the former Yankees player and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. Apparently, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Kim and Kanye Said to be the Not-Speaking-to-Each-Other Zone

Fisher Jack - 1
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer speaking to each other weeks after their divorce filing. Kanye West reportedly changed his phone numbers...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO