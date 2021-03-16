Atlanta Student Jordan Rice Makes History

*Jordan Rice, a graduating senior and homeschooler from Metro Atlanta, has been named one of 60 Presidential Scholars in the Arts candidates as part of the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates were nominated from almost 7,000 participants in the annual National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) competition.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the President to recognize some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in many areas: academic success, leadership, and service to school and community. It was expanded in 1979 to recognize students demonstrating exceptional scholarship and talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts.

In 2015, the program was expanded once again to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical fields. Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth. If circumstances permit all Scholars will be invited to Washington, DC in June for the National Recognition Program, featuring various events and enrichment activities and culminating in the presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion during a White House-sponsored ceremony.

The 60 arts candidates were selected for their exceptional performance in the disciplines of dance, film/video, instrumental music, jazz, voice, photography, theater, visual arts, design, and creative writing. Further consideration will be based on students’ essays, self-assessments, description of activities, school recommendations, and school transcripts. Of these, up to 20 will be selected as U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts.

The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.

Scholars will be invited to Washington, DC, in June to receive the Presidential Scholars Medallion at a recognition ceremony and to participate in events and activities if circumstances permit.

Jordan is the daughter of Damian and Dana Rice. Visit Jordan’s website ActressJordanRice.com

For more information about the U.S. Presidential Scholars program, parents and students can call the Presidential Scholars Office at 507-931-8345, or send an e-mail to [email protected]

A complete list of candidates will be available on the program’s web page www.ed.gov/psp. Semifinalists will be announced in mid-April and Scholars in May.

