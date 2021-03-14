Sharon Osbourne Claims She Didn’t Use ‘Too Ghetto’ to Describe Holly Robinson Peete

*Sharon Osbourne is trying to clear her name after former co-host of “The Talk” Holly Robinson Peete revealed that she called her “too ghetto” for the CBS talk show!

As we previously reported, Holly made that revelation in an Instagram post on Friday. The 56-year old who appeared on the first season of “The Talk” between 2010 and 2011 said: “I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk… then I was gone. I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co-host who remained calm & respectful because… she HAD to.” Holly was reffering to Wednesday’s show where Osbourne got into a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood about racism and Piers Morgan.

While speaking to Variety, Sharon said about Holly’s claims:

“It’s an absolute lie – a 110% lie. I cannot have anyone fired… And that is not a term I use. That’s not in my vocabulary. I don’t speak like that.” She added, “The only ghetto I know is the Warsaw Ghetto and I think that’s the only time I’ve ever referred to something like that.”

