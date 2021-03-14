*We’re sure you’re aware of the situation that Kirk Franklinis in with his son Kerrion who posted audio of an encounter the two had where the elder Franklin is heard using words that he is certainly not proud of.
In the audio, Kirk can be heard cussing and threatening his son in several ways.
“I’ll put my foot in your ass,” Kirk says at one point.
Rashad interjects, “I dare you,” as the argument continued.
“I will break your neck ni*gga, don’t you ever disrespect me,” Franklin seems to shout toward the end of the clip.
Kirk didn’t say anything that many of our parents haven’t said when we have hit that last nerve… Christian or not…there are times that they get angry & frustrated too. They are not perfect. He is a 33 year old grown man so Kirk probably talked to him as one who disrespected him. Remember Kirk is the same one who said he has no problem shooting someone if they broke in his home.
I have the utmost respect for Kirk for handling his GROWN son like a man after being disrespected by him. Kirk is human and flawed just like everyone else. Kerrion should release the whole tape and not just the parts to make Kirk look bad. No one reaches that level of anger without being provoked. Kerrion needs to grow up!!
