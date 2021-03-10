Wednesday, March 10, 2021
$1.9T Relief Package Gets House Approval – Now Goes to Biden to Sign / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*As far as the House is concerned, it’s DONE deal. On Wednesday (03-10-21), The Democrat-led House of Representatives approved a $1.9 trillion relief package, which will deliver President Joe Biden his first legislative achievement.

The bill, otherwise known as the American Rescue Plan, passed with not one Republican vote. On the other hand Maine Rep. Jared Golden was the only Democrat to vote no. And while Democrats say the funds are badly needed to revive a pandemic-ravaged economy, GOP leaders blasted the bill as a spending frenzy that goes far beyond coronavirus recovery.

“We heard from the American people and we went big,” House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) said on the House floor Wednesday. “In the 33 years I have served in this House, I don’t know that I will cast a more important vote.”

Biden is expected to sign the bill on Friday, aiming to prevent millions of Americans from losing boosted unemployment benefits that are set to expire over the weekend. The Democrats’ measure replenishes that $300-a-week jobless aid through Sept. 6.

The sweeping plan includes public health measures, including billions of dollars to shore up vaccinations and help reopen schools. It also includes a once-in-a-generation expansion of federal safety net programs, including a child tax benefit that amounts to a guaranteed income for families with children.

Want more of this story? Get it at Politico.

Previous articleMary J. Blige to Voice CG Character in Netflix’s ‘Lost Ollie’ Limited Series
Fisher Jack

