Piers Morgan Storms Off Set After Biracial Co-Host Calls Out His ‘Diabolical’ Bias Against Meghan Markle (Watch)

*Piers Morgan stormed off the set of “Good Morning Britain” Tuesday after as co-host/weatherman Alex Beresford, who is biracial, called his trashing of Meghan Markle “diabolical” and based solely on his hurt feelings because she cut off their friendship.

Beresford said Morgan has made it “perfectly clear” many times on the show that he doesn’t like Markle based on the fact that they knew each other in the past and she eventually, for whatever reason, cut him off. Beresford said to Morgan: “Has she said anything about you after she cut you off? I don’t think so. Yet you continue to trash her…”

“Okay I’m done with this,” interrupted Morgan, who got up and walked off the set.

Watch below:

Before Morgan’s hissy fit, he and Beresford spoke specifically about the racial allegations leveled by Markle during the Oprah Winfrey interview, with Beresford offering personal accounts of why he identified with her accusation of an in-law (not the Queen or Prince Phillip) expressing “worry” over baby Archie’s potential skin tone.

Watch Beresford try to explain that Markle’s statements alleging racism, including insinuation that the royals didn’t give Archie a title because of his skin color, should not be dismissed outright, as Morgan continues to do.

Watch below: