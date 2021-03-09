Tuesday, March 9, 2021
3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Latinas hate on Asian Uber Driver*It’s not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse ’cause society gives women credit for knowing better which most times they do until really provoked.

Well, it didn’t take much for three Bay Area Latinas to go into a-hole mode with an Uber driver. Check out the video below and then read what led up to the disturbing incident which was caught on camera.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dion Lim (@dionlimtv)

Subhakar is from Nepal and has been driving for Uber for 3 years.

He told me was picking up three women in the Bayview yesterday afternoon and noticed one did not have a mask. He asked one to put on a mask and he says they started yelling racial slurs and taunting him.

Subkahar stops the car and says he asked the women to get out. They refused. So he pulls into a gas station so the woman without a mask can buy one.

Despite cancelling their ride, the women do not get out. This video is from when they refused to leave and “they started to threaten me” and taking off their masks and coughing and calling him names. One even tries to steal his phone.

Eventually the women open the door and get out of the car.

Subhakar says he has dealt with this kind of behavior a LOT during his time as a driver but this is just next-level. He has filed a police report & I confirmed details with police.

UPDATE: an @uber representative sent me a statement saying “The behavior seen in the video is appalling. rider no longer has access to Uber.”

“I don’t feel like working right now…I’m really disturbed.”

Fisher Jack

