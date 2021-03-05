Friday, March 5, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

Meet Saxophonist Tia Fuller from Pixar’s ‘SOUL,’ Beyonce’s Band + More / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Tia Fuller
Tia Fuller

*Grammy-nominated saxophonist Tia Fuller is more than a talented composer, bandleader and educator. She is a visionary – a musical griot keeping the tradition of women in jazz alive, and her latest achievement is proof of that. Last December, the award-winning recording artist served as the sound behind the music of animated character “Dorothea Williams,” the sassy saxophonist (voiced by actress Angela Bassett) from the blockbuster Pixar film Soul

This year, Fuller, a professor at Berklee College of Music in Boston, is continuing her mission of music education and women’s empowerment with an online master class, an Instagram Live series and a new album.

Fuller has more than earned her status as one of the jazz industry’s most accomplished artists. Her storied career includes touring with superstar Beyonce, appearing in a national ad campaign for women’s retailer J. Jill, gracing the covers of Downbeat and JazzTimes, and a feature in Vanity Fair.

CHECK THIS OUT: Rochester PD Pepper Sprays Black Woman in Front of Her 3-Year-Old Child (Watch)

Tia Fuller2
Tia Fuller

Still, she never misses an opportunity to highlight the women pioneers of jazz who came before her: 20th century women like tenor saxophonist Viola “Vi” Burnside, alto saxophonist Vi Redd and pianist Mary Lou Williams; or contemporary artists such as bassist Esperanza Spalding, pianist Geri Allen, and drummer Terri Lyne Carrington. These women make up the legacy that Fuller is dedicated to promoting awareness of.

Born in Aurora, Colorado, she grew up in a family of musicians. Her father, Fred, is a professional bass player, her mom, Elthopia, is a singer, her sister, Shamie, is a pianist and brother, Ashton, is a drummer. She graduated from Spelman College magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and earned a Master’s degree in Jazz Pedagogy and Performance (summa cum laude) from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

In 2006, Fuller was selected to join Beyonce’s all-female band and traveled the world performing as part of the I AM … Sasha Fierce and Beyoncé Experience World Tour. She also became a featured soloist on the Beyoncé Experience DVD (Me, Myself and I), I AM Yours I DVD (Wynn Theatre) and appeared on several major television shows, including the Today ShowGood Morning AmericaThe Oprah Winfrey ShowBET AwardsAmerican Music Awards, Grammy Awards and as a featured soloist with Beyoncé for President Obama at the White House.

Fuller has recorded five full-length albums, including her most recent Diamond Cut, which earned her a Grammy nomination in 2019 in the “Best Instrumental Jazz” category, the second ever female solo artist to achieve this. (Terri Lyne Carrington, who produced Diamond Cut, was the first).

Later in April 2019, she got a call from Pixar who was looking for a musician to play a “badass” saxophone player for an animated film. An L.A. flight and six-hour recording session later, “Dorothea” was born. Released on Christmas Day 2020, Soul has grossed over $71M to date.

With so much success under her belt, Fuller has her eyes set on mentoring and nurturing the next generation of musicians. She is launching a subscription-based online saxophone education series entitled “The Sax Loft” with celebrated, Grammy-winning saxophonists Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band) and Kirk Whalum. The online course will feature tutorials and techniques to enhance a player’s improvisation and solo skills as well as masterclasses by world-class saxophonists.

Also in the works is a “Black Girls Rock” virtual roundtable for Berklee students. She is also working on her next album with plans on a late Fall or early 2022 release.

“While there is so much more I’d like to accomplish in my career, I’m really focusing this year on investing in future musicians and advocating for more awareness of women in jazz,” says Fuller. “As an artist, I never wanted to just make music. My dream is to contribute to the culture in a way that ensures that jazz will thrive for generations to come.”
source:Saptosa Foster

Previous articleLoni Love Gets ‘Unfiltered’ with Cast of ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ [EUR Exclusive]
Next articleCardi B’s Rise to Fame to Kick Off Reboot of E! ‘True Hollywood Story’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend (Kenneth Walker) Could Have All Charges Against Him Permanently Dismissed

Fisher Jack - 0
*Charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor could be dismissed permanently, WLKY reports. As we previously reported, Walker was charged with assault and...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Hubert Admits She Contemplated Suicide After ‘Fresh Prince’ Firing

Fisher Jack - 0
*In a new interview, Janet Hubert opens up about her audition process for ‘The Fresh Prince,’ and the changes the cult-classic show endured, including...
Read more
Social Heat

You’re Not Getting Stimulus Check if You Make Over $80,000

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you are making $80,000 or more then you might not be eligible for the next Stimulus payment as Joe Biden and Democrats agreed...
Read more
Social Heat

For Your Own Safety DON’T Ask Mathew Knowles to Compare Beyonce to Chloe Bailey! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you get an interview with Mathew Knowles, the one thing you might not want to do is ask him to compare Chloe Bailey...
Read more
Social Heat

Philly Teen Wanted by Colleges – She’s Received over $1M in Scholarship Funds

Fisher Jack - 0
*Philadelphia high school senior #ShanyaRobinsonOwens inspired many when she applied to more than 20 colleges and universities—and the latest update in her story will have...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO