Thursday, March 4, 2021
Pastor Tells Women to ‘Lose Weight’ and Look Less ‘Butch’ to Keep Their Men (Watch)

Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of 1st General Baptist Church in Malden, Missouri (Feb. 21, 2021)

*Imagine your reaction upon hearing a man tell a woman, “Don’t give your husband a reason to cheat.” Now imagine the man sharing that message from a pulpit with a Bible in his hand.

Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of 1st General Baptist Church in Malden, Missouri based an entire sermon around this sexist topic, and his message only got more offensive as he droned on.

“Ladies, here’s the thing you need to know about men: Don’t give him a reason to be like this ‘distracted boyfriend,’ ” Clark began, referencing the infamous meme showing a man walking with his girlfriend but checking out another woman’s rear end.

This sermon is not from 1951. Not even 1971. It’s from Feb. 21, 2021.

“Why is it so many times that women, after they get married, let themselves go?” he questioned. “Now, look, I’m not saying every woman can be the epic, the epic trophy wife of all time, like Melania Trump — I’m not saying that at all,” the pudgy pastor continued. “Not everybody looks like that! Amen?! But you don’t need to look like a butch, either!”

Of course backlash has ensued. After the video was first shared by the site Friendly Atheist, 1st General Baptist’s parent organization, General Baptist Ministries, issued a statement saying “the sermon included comments that are not consistent with the position and values” of their denomination.

Meanwhile, 1st General has since discontinued their social-media presence, removing all past content as well as their direct contact details.

