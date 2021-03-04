Thursday, March 4, 2021
Janet Hubert Admits She Contemplated Suicide After ‘Fresh Prince’ Firing

By Fisher Jack
Janet Hubert Joins Will Smith for ‘Candid Conversation’ on ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion
Will Smith and Janet Hubert

*In a new interview, Janet Hubert opens up about her audition process for ‘The Fresh Prince,’ and the changes the cult-classic show endured, including her exit — over which she “absolutely” contemplated suicide.

Speaking with PopViewers, a new Black-owned pop culture app, Hubert dishes on her legendary career, and recalls her experience on ‘Fresh Prince.’ During, Hubert admits it was bittersweet when she learned she landed the role of “Aunt Viv.”

She says, “I didn’t want it! I didn’t want it because I knew I was not what they were looking for.” She continues to explain, “Sometimes when you think you know something…you don’t know sh*t!” She adds that when she flew out for the “test” run, she “didn’t even try.”

