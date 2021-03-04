Thursday, March 4, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Mary Wilson Update: Live Online Celebration Announced – Also WATCH Her Last Interview

By Fisher Jack
0

Mary Wilson500*As we reported last month on February 9, Mary Wilson of the Supremes, died in her sleep. She would have celebrated her 77th birthday on March 6. Instead, the public is invited view the celebration of her life online on her birthday from 7p to 9p eastern. Get more info via the poster below.

Mary Wilson tributeJust days before Mary passed she did an interview with TJ Lubinsky, the producer behind the “My Music” specials on PBS.

The interview was set up for them to talk about “It’s What’s Happening, Baby,” a 1965 CBS special hosted by New York DJ Murray the K that featured performances by such legends as Ray Charles, Dionne Warwick, The Righteous Brothers, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Tom Jones, Johnny Rivers, The Miracles, Herman’s Hermits and The Temptations.

“I’m beyond shocked to hear this is true,” Lubinsky posted on Facebook. “I was just on the Vimeo/phone with Mary a couple of days ago and she looked so fantastic. We were talking about her memories of being on the Murray The K show, her books, her new CD, her new book she was going to write, and she even sang a little of my favorite Supremes song, ‘Everything Is Good About You.’ So alive — looked so amazing – we talked for almost two hours on this interview and her excitement of being 77 and the 60th for The Supremes.”

Lubinsky will present the “long-unseen” special on PBS on March 6, along with interviews with some of the artists who performed.

Watch it below.

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Scheming Child Killer
Next articleIllinois City Announces $10M Reparations Plan for Black Residents [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Philly Teen Wanted by Colleges – She’s Received over $1M in Scholarship Funds

Fisher Jack - 0
*Philadelphia high school senior #ShanyaRobinsonOwens inspired many when she applied to more than 20 colleges and universities—and the latest update in her story will have...
Read more
Social Heat

He Was Only 29 – ‘Degrassi’ Star Jahmil French Has Died

Fisher Jack - 0
*Jahmil French, an actor best known for his role as Dave Turner in the Canadian teen series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” has died. According to...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I.’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mean He Won’t Reprise Role for ‘Ant-Man 3’

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Hollywood Reporter, T.I. will not be returning for Marvel Studios' upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris...
Read more
Social Heat

Tyrese’s Ex-wife (Samantha Lee) Doesn’t Believe in Dating Anyone Who’s Famous / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tyrese and Samantha Lee are in the middle of a divorce, and it’s safe to say she might not move on with a fellow...
Read more
Social Heat

Damn! DMX Was Charged with 13 Armed Robberies When He was 15 / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing a new episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN‘s ‘Drink Champs,’ (a tipsy) DMX reveals he was charged with 13 armed robberies at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO