Mary Wilson Update: Live Online Celebration Announced – Also WATCH Her Last Interview

*As we reported last month on February 9, Mary Wilson of the Supremes, died in her sleep. She would have celebrated her 77th birthday on March 6. Instead, the public is invited view the celebration of her life online on her birthday from 7p to 9p eastern. Get more info via the poster below.

Just days before Mary passed she did an interview with TJ Lubinsky, the producer behind the “My Music” specials on PBS.

The interview was set up for them to talk about “It’s What’s Happening, Baby,” a 1965 CBS special hosted by New York DJ Murray the K that featured performances by such legends as Ray Charles, Dionne Warwick, The Righteous Brothers, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Tom Jones, Johnny Rivers, The Miracles, Herman’s Hermits and The Temptations.

“I’m beyond shocked to hear this is true,” Lubinsky posted on Facebook. “I was just on the Vimeo/phone with Mary a couple of days ago and she looked so fantastic. We were talking about her memories of being on the Murray The K show, her books, her new CD, her new book she was going to write, and she even sang a little of my favorite Supremes song, ‘Everything Is Good About You.’ So alive — looked so amazing – we talked for almost two hours on this interview and her excitement of being 77 and the 60th for The Supremes.”

Lubinsky will present the “long-unseen” special on PBS on March 6, along with interviews with some of the artists who performed.

Watch it below.