Thursday, March 4, 2021
Home News
News

48 HOURS: UFC Fighter Walt Harris Battles for Justice for His (Murdered) Stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Aniah Blanchard was a 19-year-old college student and the step-daughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris when she disappeared and was murdered in Alabama in the fall of 2019. Now, her grief-stricken parents are fighting to get a new law passed because her alleged killer was out on the streets even though he was arrested for kidnapping and beating two men earlier that year.

CBS News special correspondent James Brown and 48 HOURS investigate the shocking disappearance and murder of Aniah Blanchard, and her family’s quest for justice in “Fighting for Aniah” to be broadcast March 6 (10:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Blanchard’s disappearance captured the nation as her family, the local community and law enforcement searched for more than a month to find her, and to uncover the truth of what happened to her that fateful night.

Blanchard was widely known for always putting other people before herself, but she also had a deep-seated fear of being kidnapped and harmed.

“Since the day I met Aniah, she always told me that that was her biggest fear … to be kidnapped or murdered,” her roommate, Sarah O’Brien, says.

On October 23, 2019, Aniah vanished without a trace, after she dropped her brother off in Auburn, where they both attended college, and she texted her roommate that she was nearly home – only minutes away. “Just the worst feeling ever to not know where your child is,” Blanchard’s mother, Angela Harris, tells James Brown.

MORE FOR YOU ON EURWEB: Cedric The Entertainer Honors Bill Cosby for His Contribution to Black Culture

Aniah Blanchard & Angela & Walt
(L-R) Angela Harris and Aniah Blanchard; Walt Harris and Aniah Blanchard; Walt Harris.

It would take two agonizing days before Aniah’s badly damaged car was found 55 miles away, and a blood-soaked seat and a bullet in the door told investigators that Aniah’s worst fear had likely became a tragic reality.

It would take days more before police discovered video of Aniah on the night she vanished at a gas station near her home. And inside the convenience store at the station was Ibraheem Yazeed, a man with a lengthy arrest record who was free on bond, and later charged with murdering Aniah. “How is this person free to walk into a gas station …when my best friend is there?’ asks O’Brien.

Yazeed pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. And the Harrises would have to wait several agonizing weeks before their beloved Aniah’s remains were found in Macon County woods.

“How someone could actually do those things to my daughter,” says Angela Harris, “so traumatizing to think about what she went through.”

Angela and Walt Harris were in court when Aniah’s alleged killer appeared.

“I wanted to climb across the barricade. … It just made me really angry, because he was just kind of smug,” Walt Harris, then the ninth ranked UFC heavyweight, told James Brown.

“It was almost like, ‘Yeah, you’re tough, I’m tough, too,’” Harris says, “like he was challenging me almost.”

While the pandemic has slowed the criminal case, Angela and Walt have been campaigning for “Aniah’s Law,” which, if enacted, would help keep those accused of serious offenses off the streets.  The proposal has been gaining support in the Alabama legislature.

Brown and 48 HOURS report the story through interviews with Blanchard’s family, close friends and more. 48 HOURS: “Fighting for Aniah” is produced by Murray Weiss. Mead Stone is the producer-editor.  Iris Carreras is the associate producer. Greg McLaughlin and Phil Tangel are the editors. Patti Aronofsky and Alvin Patrick are the senior producers. Nancy Kramer is the executive story editor. Judy Tygard is the executive producer.
source: CBS News

 

Follow 48 HOURS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Listen to podcasts at CBSAudio.

Previous articlePastor Tells Women to ‘Lose Weight’ and Look Less ‘Butch’ to Keep Their Men (Watch)
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

You’re Not Getting Stimulus Check if You Make Over $80,000

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you are making $80,000 or more then you might not be eligible for the next Stimulus payment as Joe Biden and Democrats agreed...
Read more
Social Heat

For Your Own Safety DON’T Ask Mathew Knowles to Compare Beyonce to Chloe Bailey! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*If you get an interview with Mathew Knowles, the one thing you might not want to do is ask him to compare Chloe Bailey...
Read more
Social Heat

Philly Teen Wanted by Colleges – She’s Received over $1M in Scholarship Funds

Fisher Jack - 0
*Philadelphia high school senior #ShanyaRobinsonOwens inspired many when she applied to more than 20 colleges and universities—and the latest update in her story will have...
Read more
Social Heat

He Was Only 29 – ‘Degrassi’ Star Jahmil French Has Died

Fisher Jack - 0
*Jahmil French, an actor best known for his role as Dave Turner in the Canadian teen series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” has died. According to...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I.’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mean He Won’t Reprise Role for ‘Ant-Man 3’

Fisher Jack - 1
*According to the Hollywood Reporter, T.I. will not be returning for Marvel Studios' upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO