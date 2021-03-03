Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Philly Teen Wanted by Colleges – She’s Received over $1M in Scholarship Funds

By Fisher Jack
Shanya Robinson Owens - Twitter screenshot
Shanya Robinson Owens – Twitter screenshot

*Philadelphia high school senior #ShanyaRobinsonOwens inspired many when she applied to more than 20 colleges and universities—and the latest update in her story will have you doing a double-take. Shanya recently revealed that in addition to being accepted into multiple schools, she has also received over $1 million in scholarship funds!

@CNN reports, 17-year-old Shanya Robinson-Owens, who is currently a senior in high school at Philadelphia’s George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science, has a lot to celebrate about even before she actually begins her first day as a college freshman. Shanya’s inspiring story quickly made the rounds and was recently covered on national television, after she applied to more than 18 colleges—and now she has been offered a jaw-dropping amount of scholarship money.

During a recent appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Shanya’s aunt Christine Owens, revealed that her niece was recently awarded over $1 million in scholarship money…or $1,074,260 to be exact. “We are overjoyed. I knew she wouldn’t have a problem getting into colleges.”

Previous articlePop Smoke’s “Boogie” Film Directed By Eddie Huang | Watch
