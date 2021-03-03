Benzino and His Daugher Coi Leray Spar On Social Media Over Strained Relationship [VIDEO]

*Rapper Coi Leray and her father, “The Source” co-founder Benzino, have been airing out their dirty laundry on social media.

It all started after Leray took aim at her dad on her remix of “No More Parties.”

In the lyrics, she slams Benzino for not being a good father: “My daddy let me down, but I promise you, I won’t let up / I wanna say fuck that man but the shit won’t make me better.” Benzino has denied her accusations, saying Leray “was raised in a mansion and had everything she ever asked for. My other two sons are grown and would never say these things.”

On Tuesday, Benzino took to Instagram to address his feud with his daughter, reports Yahoo. He responded to a comment that stated, “Benzino with all due respect, your daughter has to see how these other (fathers) in these streets treat their children, then (maybe) she will realize how good she had it bro.”

Benzino claims he “did everything right” as a father to Coi and now he’s being lied on.

“F**k all that. I don’t like that. Coi was raised in mansions and had everything she ever asked for. My other 2 sons are grown and would never say these things. It’s wrong and f**k who thinks different. Her mother has a lot to do with this slimey s**t anyway,” he fired back.

Leray explained her frustrations with her father in a video rant. “It’s crazy ‘cause we was just on the phone crying yesterday, sharing this moment. Like, really sharin’ the moment,” she said (see clip above). “For this man to come on here and do this is so lame and this is the reason he burned all his bridges today.”

In another clip she said, “I’m on Rolling Stone breaking all types of records and this bitch ass n***a Benzino wants to fucking come online and start fucking with me instead of being a father and just supporting me.”

Benzino wasted no time defending himself against Leray’s accusations. “Now I’m bro, n***a and a bitch ass n***a. Really? Really? Me?” he wrote on Instagram. “This is the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever experienced. The names she just called [me] can never be forgiven or forgotten.”

Leray also took to Twitter to address her relationship with Benzino. “Just like a month ago he called me. We spoke. Told him I needed him. I needed my father in this cold world. He said I should of been a boy,” she tweeted. “Reasons why I be thinking I need a n***a to love me now because your bitch ass never did!!”

“And this why I never wanted anybody to know !! I’m embarrassed to be your daughter,” she added. “I should of been a boy your right cause I would of knocked you the fuck out already.”

She later apologized and said she had been “stepping out of character.”

