Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Home Relationships Family - Parenting - Births
Family - Parenting - Births

Benzino and His Daugher Coi Leray Spar On Social Media Over Strained Relationship [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Benzino and daughter Coi Leray
Twitter

*Rapper Coi Leray and her father, “The Source” co-founder Benzino, have been airing out their dirty laundry on social media. 

It all started after Leray took aim at her dad on her remix of “No More Parties.”

In the lyrics, she slams Benzino for not being a good father: “My daddy let me down, but I promise you, I won’t let up / I wanna say fuck that man but the shit won’t make me better.” Benzino has denied her accusations, saying Leray “was raised in a mansion and had everything she ever asked for. My other two sons are grown and would never say these things.”

On Tuesday, Benzino took to Instagram to address his feud with his daughter, reports Yahoo. He responded to a comment that stated, “Benzino with all due respect, your daughter has to see how these other (fathers) in these streets treat their children, then (maybe) she will realize how good she had it bro.”

Benzino claims he “did everything right” as a father to Coi and now he’s being lied on. 

“F**k all that. I don’t like that. Coi was raised in mansions and had everything she ever asked for. My other 2 sons are grown and would never say these things. It’s wrong and f**k who thinks different. Her mother has a lot to do with this slimey s**t anyway,” he fired back.

READ MORE: ‘Safer At Home’ Star Wants Audiences To Take A Deeper Look / WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Leray explained her frustrations with her father in a video rant. “It’s crazy ‘cause we was just on the phone crying yesterday, sharing this moment. Like, really sharin’ the moment,” she said (see clip above). “For this man to come on here and do this is so lame and this is the reason he burned all his bridges today.”

In another clip she said, “I’m on Rolling Stone breaking all types of records and this bitch ass n***a Benzino wants to fucking come online and start fucking with me instead of being a father and just supporting me.”

Benzino wasted no time defending himself against Leray’s accusations. “Now I’m bro, n***a and a bitch ass n***a. Really? Really? Me?” he wrote on Instagram. “This is the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever experienced. The names she just called [me] can never be forgiven or forgotten.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Leray also took to Twitter to address her relationship with Benzino. “Just like a month ago he called me. We spoke. Told him I needed him. I needed my father in this cold world. He said I should of been a boy,” she tweeted. “Reasons why I be thinking I need a n***a to love me now because your bitch ass never did!!”

“And this why I never wanted anybody to know !! I’m embarrassed to be your daughter,” she added. “I should of been a boy your right cause I would of knocked you the fuck out already.”

She later apologized and said she had been “stepping out of character.”

WATCH:

Previous articleDavid Adefeso’s Restraining order Against Tamar Braxton Dismissed
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

T.I.’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mean He Won’t Reprise Role for ‘Ant-Man 3’

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Hollywood Reporter, T.I. will not be returning for Marvel Studios' upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris...
Read more
Social Heat

Tyrese’s Ex-wife (Samantha Lee) Doesn’t Believe in Dating Anyone Who’s Famous / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tyrese and Samantha Lee are in the middle of a divorce, and it’s safe to say she might not move on with a fellow...
Read more
Social Heat

Damn! DMX Was Charged with 13 Armed Robberies When He was 15 / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing a new episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN‘s ‘Drink Champs,’ (a tipsy) DMX reveals he was charged with 13 armed robberies at...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. and Tiny on Notice: NYC Attorney Coming for Them After 11 Sexual Assault Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*Based on the accounts of 11 alleged sexual assault victims of T.I. (real name Clifford Harris) and Tiny Harris (real name Tameka Harris), a...
Read more
Social Heat

Britney Spears’ Mom Says Columbus Short is LYING – She Didn’t Call Him N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*Britney Spears' mom is speaking out to set the record straight. In a statement to Page Six, Lynne Spears denied Columbus Short’s claim that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO