‘Earn Your Leisure’ Podcast // Hip Hop Legend Fat Joe Talks Personal Finance

*From Charlamagne Tha God’s and iHeartMedia’s The Black Effect Podcast Network, comes a brand new episode of financial literacy podcast Earn Your Leisure — in today’s episode, hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings are joined by one of the world’s most influential hip hop moguls, Fat Joe who has reinvented himself during COVID, including creating a top Instagram show where he hosts nightly interviews with the biggest names in entertainment.

Rashad and Troy spoke with Joe about his music career, the inner workings of running a record label, becoming an entrepreneur, his plans for opening an organic bakery, and more. He also delved into his financial trials and tribulations, mistakes that artists make with their finances, and he explained in detail how an accountant and financial mismanagement brought him to federal jail.

Highlights:

(05:20) Fat Joe talks about all of the other artists he helped to get their start — including helping Pitbull get his first record deal.

Fat Joe talks about all of the other artists he helped to get their start — including helping Pitbull get his first record deal. (07:32) How Terror Squad became a full fledged record label and the first artists to be signed.

How Terror Squad became a full fledged record label and the first artists to be signed. (09:46) Joe mentions writing a book about his life and come up.

Joe mentions writing a book about his life and come up. (17:01) Joe talks about why Puff Daddy has been smart with branding and business.

Joe talks about why Puff Daddy has been smart with branding and business. (22:00) Joe gets very real about his early drug dealing career — and how he gained experience as an entrepreneur from this.

Joe gets very real about his early drug dealing career — and how he gained experience as an entrepreneur from this. (32:42) He teases a new business venture (organic bakery) he’s working on opening in NYC.

…and much more!

READ THIS, TOO: Naturi Naughton to Star Opposite Eve in ABC’s Hip-Hop Drama Pilot ‘Queens’

Earn Your Leisure sees over 500K monthly downloads and has amassed 5M+ downloads to date. Previous guests have included Mark Cuban, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Ryan Leslie, Marcus Allen, and Alonzo Mourning. Host Rashad Bilal is a financial advisor and entrepreneur and his co-host Troy Millings is an Educator and Innovator.

About Earn Your Leisure

Welcome to The Earn Your Leisure Podcast. Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings will be your host. Earn Your Leisure will be giving you behind the scenes financial views into the entertainment and sports industries as well as highlighting back stories of entrepreneurs. We will also be breaking down business models and examining the latest trends in finance. Earn Your Leisure is a college business class mixed with pop culture. We blend the two together for a unique and exciting look into the world of business. Let’s go!! #earnyourleisurepodcast

About The Black Effect Podcast Network

The Black Effect Podcast Network is a transformative network founded by renowned cultural architect, executive producer, bestselling author, and media mogul Charlamagne Tha God. In a historic joint venture with the world’s number one commercial podcast publisher, iHeartMedia, Charlamagne and iHeartMedia created the groundbreaking first-ever Black Effect Podcast Network, celebrating the most important Black culture-shapers on the planet—in education, politics, entertainment, sports and pop culture. The Black Effect Podcast Network gives rise to emerging and established content creators and storytellers whose perspective and creative vision have been marginalized and overlooked while serving an audience that has been underserved. The Black Effect Podcast Network helps its partners define their place in culture through influence, ideas, and experiences that engage, inspire, inform and empower.