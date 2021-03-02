Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Home Living Financial
Financial

‘Earn Your Leisure’ Podcast // Hip Hop Legend Fat Joe Talks Personal Finance

By Fisher Jack
0

fat joe
Fat Joe

*From Charlamagne Tha God’s and iHeartMedia’s The Black Effect Podcast Network, comes a brand new episode of financial literacy podcast Earn Your Leisure — in today’s episode, hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings are joined by one of the world’s most influential hip hop moguls, Fat Joe who has reinvented himself during COVID, including creating a top Instagram show where he hosts nightly interviews with the biggest names in entertainment.

Rashad and Troy spoke with Joe about his music career, the inner workings of running a record label, becoming an entrepreneur, his plans for opening an organic bakery, and more. He also delved into his financial trials and tribulations, mistakes that artists make with their finances, and he explained in detail how an accountant and financial mismanagement brought him to federal jail.

Highlights:

  • (05:20) Fat Joe talks about all of the other artists he helped to get their start — including helping Pitbull get his first record deal.
  • (07:32) How Terror Squad became a full fledged record label and the first artists to be signed.
  • (09:46) Joe mentions writing a book about his life and come up.
  • (17:01) Joe talks about why Puff Daddy has been smart with branding and business.
  • (22:00) Joe gets very real about his early drug dealing career — and how he gained experience as an entrepreneur from this.
  • (32:42) He teases a new business venture (organic bakery) he’s working on opening in NYC.

…and much more!

READ THIS, TOO: Naturi Naughton to Star Opposite Eve in ABC’s Hip-Hop Drama Pilot ‘Queens’

Earn Your Leisure
‘Earn Your Leisure’ hosts

Earn Your Leisure sees over 500K monthly downloads and has amassed 5M+ downloads to date. Previous guests have included Mark Cuban, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Ryan Leslie, Marcus Allen, and Alonzo Mourning. Host Rashad Bilal is a financial advisor and entrepreneur and his co-host Troy Millings is an Educator and Innovator.

About Earn Your Leisure
Welcome to The Earn Your Leisure Podcast. Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings will be your host. Earn Your Leisure will be giving you behind the scenes financial views into the entertainment and sports industries as well as highlighting back stories of entrepreneurs. We will also be breaking down business models and examining the latest trends in finance. Earn Your Leisure is a college business class mixed with pop culture. We blend the two together for a unique and exciting look into the world of business. Let’s go!! #earnyourleisurepodcast

About The Black Effect Podcast Network
The Black Effect Podcast Network is a transformative network founded by renowned cultural architect, executive producer, bestselling author, and media mogul Charlamagne Tha God. In a historic joint venture with the world’s number one commercial podcast publisher, iHeartMedia, Charlamagne and iHeartMedia created the groundbreaking first-ever Black Effect Podcast Network, celebrating the most important Black culture-shapers on the planet—in education, politics, entertainment, sports and pop culture. The Black Effect Podcast Network gives rise to emerging and established content creators and storytellers whose perspective and creative vision have been marginalized and overlooked while serving an audience that has been underserved. The Black Effect Podcast Network helps its partners define their place in culture through influence, ideas, and experiences that engage, inspire, inform and empower.

Previous articleT.I.’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mean He Won’t Reprise Role for ‘Ant-Man 3’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

T.I.’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mean He Won’t Reprise Role for ‘Ant-Man 3’

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to the Hollywood Reporter, T.I. will not be returning for Marvel Studios' upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris...
Read more
Social Heat

Tyrese’s Ex-wife (Samantha Lee) Doesn’t Believe in Dating Anyone Who’s Famous / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tyrese and Samantha Lee are in the middle of a divorce, and it’s safe to say she might not move on with a fellow...
Read more
Social Heat

Damn! DMX Was Charged with 13 Armed Robberies When He was 15 / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing a new episode of N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN‘s ‘Drink Champs,’ (a tipsy) DMX reveals he was charged with 13 armed robberies at...
Read more
Social Heat

T.I. and Tiny on Notice: NYC Attorney Coming for Them After 11 Sexual Assault Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*Based on the accounts of 11 alleged sexual assault victims of T.I. (real name Clifford Harris) and Tiny Harris (real name Tameka Harris), a...
Read more
Social Heat

Britney Spears’ Mom Says Columbus Short is LYING – She Didn’t Call Him N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*Britney Spears' mom is speaking out to set the record straight. In a statement to Page Six, Lynne Spears denied Columbus Short’s claim that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO