KING YAHWEH Net Worth: $326 million and Climbing. 

By Fisher Jack
*Sources say King YAHWEH has been named as a potential partner in up-and-coming multi-million dollar deal.

Sources say King Yahweh has been tapped to partner with a few other high profile global heads of state and real estate moguls in a multi-million dollar revitalization project.

Based on reliable sources, his net worth is estimated at approximately $326 million, and climbing, with vast amounts including off shore accounts, corporate stocks, global real estate investments and ownership via various shell companies throughout the Bahamas (with over 700 acres across three islands) and stretching as far as Switzerland.

King Yahweh is known to have a global network including relationships with various prime ministers, sitting presidents, and other moguls, although it remains unclear how this particular collaboration was decided.

