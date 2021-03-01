Monday, March 1, 2021
Home News
News

Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Accepts His Golden Globe Award: Full List of Winners [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for best actor in a motion picture, drama, at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday night for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Boseman died last August at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, delivered an emotional speech while accepting the award on his behalf.

“He would thank God,” she began her speech, per PEOPLE. “He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice.”

“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you were meant to be doing at this moment in history,” she continued.

READ MORE: Eddie Murphy tells Tamron Hall the LAST Person He’ll do Music with is Megan Thee Stallion / WATCH

“We have to take all the moment to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that,” Simone said.

She ended her speech with a message to her husband, saying, “And hon, you keep ’em coming.”

The 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards were held virtually this year and aired live on NBC Sunday night.

Ahead of the awards show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association came under fire earlier this month for its lack of diversity in its membership. The organization is made up of around 90 international journalists, none are Black — which explains why many Black-led projects were overlooked this year.  At one point during the ceremony on Sunday, host Amy Poehler joked during her monologue, “Everybody is understandably upset with the HFPA and their choices. Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens. That is their thing. But a number of Black actors and black-led projects were overlooked .”

In response to the backlash, the HFPA appears to have crowed every Black nominee a winner on Sunday. Andra Day won for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in “The Unites States Vs. Billie Holiday. Pixar’s “Soul” starring Jamie Foxx won for Best Animated Feature. John Boyega and Daniel Kaluuya also took home trophies. 

Full list of winners below (via Yahoo):

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jared Leto, The Little Things
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Over the Moon
WINNER: Soul
Wolfwalkers
Onward
The Croods: A New Age

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: “lo si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

WINNER: Soul
Mank
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
WINNER: Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Kate Hudson, Music
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
WINNER: Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Another Round
WINNER: Minari
Two of Us
The Life Ahead
La Llorona

Best Television Series — Drama

WINNER: The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
WINNER: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Olivia Colman, The Father

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Undoing
WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit
Normal People
Unorthodox
Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Director — Motion Picture

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Regina King, One Night in Miami
David Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Music
WINNER: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
James Corden, The Prom
WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
WINNER: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Nomadland
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Father

Previous articleCalifornia Doctor Performs Surgery During His Zoom Traffic Court Appearance (Watch)
Next articleVanessa Bryant Claps Back at Evan Rachel Wood for Calling Kobe a ‘Rapist’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Britney Spears’ Mom Says Columbus Short is LYING – She Didn’t Call Him N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*Britney Spears' mom is speaking out to set the record straight. In a statement to Page Six, Lynne Spears denied Columbus Short’s claim that...
Read more
Social Heat

Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams Back Together following His Release from Prison

Fisher Jack - 0
*It looks like #ShereeWhitfield may have rekindled an old flame, now that her former bae #TyroneGilliams has been released from prison. According to @tmz_tv, they...
Read more
Social Heat

Kyrie Irving’s Bright Idea: Kobe Bryant As New Face of NBA (Vanessa is Down with it)

Fisher Jack - 0
*Just like many sports fans around the world, Kyrie Irving believes it’s time for a big change. The basketball superstar took to Instagram on...
Read more
Social Heat

‘If You Ask Me Theoretically Are Reparations Justified? The Answer is YES.’ – Barack Obama

Fisher Jack - 0
*In the second episode of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA,” the former President backed the reparation of Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Oh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sultry songstress #KMichelle experienced one of the most embarrassing episodes on IG Live when the singer’s butt implant seem to have deflated while twerking to #Cardi...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO