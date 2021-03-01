Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Accepts His Golden Globe Award: Full List of Winners [VIDEO]

*Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for best actor in a motion picture, drama, at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday night for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Boseman died last August at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, delivered an emotional speech while accepting the award on his behalf.

“He would thank God,” she began her speech, per PEOPLE. “He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice.”

“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you were meant to be doing at this moment in history,” she continued.

READ MORE: Eddie Murphy tells Tamron Hall the LAST Person He’ll do Music with is Megan Thee Stallion / WATCH

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/uz20f1kPHi — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

“We have to take all the moment to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that,” Simone said.

She ended her speech with a message to her husband, saying, “And hon, you keep ’em coming.”

The 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards were held virtually this year and aired live on NBC Sunday night.

Ahead of the awards show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association came under fire earlier this month for its lack of diversity in its membership. The organization is made up of around 90 international journalists, none are Black — which explains why many Black-led projects were overlooked this year. At one point during the ceremony on Sunday, host Amy Poehler joked during her monologue, “Everybody is understandably upset with the HFPA and their choices. Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens. That is their thing. But a number of Black actors and black-led projects were overlooked .”

In response to the backlash, the HFPA appears to have crowed every Black nominee a winner on Sunday. Andra Day won for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in “The Unites States Vs. Billie Holiday. Pixar’s “Soul” starring Jamie Foxx won for Best Animated Feature. John Boyega and Daniel Kaluuya also took home trophies.

Full list of winners below (via Yahoo):

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jared Leto, The Little Things

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Over the Moon

WINNER: Soul

Wolfwalkers

Onward

The Croods: A New Age

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jack Fincher, Mank

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: “lo si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

WINNER: Soul

Mank

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Kate Hudson, Music

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

WINNER: Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Al Pacino, Hunters

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Another Round

WINNER: Minari

Two of Us

The Life Ahead

La Llorona

Best Television Series — Drama

WINNER: The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

WINNER: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Olivia Colman, The Father

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Undoing

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit

Normal People

Unorthodox

Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Director — Motion Picture

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Regina King, One Night in Miami

David Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Music

WINNER: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

James Corden, The Prom

WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

WINNER: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Nomadland

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Father