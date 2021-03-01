Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Accepts His Golden Globe Award: Full List of Winners [VIDEO]

*Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for best actor in a motion picture, drama, at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday night for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
Boseman died last August at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, delivered an emotional speech while accepting the award on his behalf.
“He would thank God,” she began her speech, per PEOPLE. “He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice.”
“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you were meant to be doing at this moment in history,” she continued.
Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/uz20f1kPHi
— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021
“We have to take all the moment to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that,” Simone said.
She ended her speech with a message to her husband, saying, “And hon, you keep ’em coming.”
The 78th Annual Golden Globes Awards were held virtually this year and aired live on NBC Sunday night.
Ahead of the awards show, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association came under fire earlier this month for its lack of diversity in its membership. The organization is made up of around 90 international journalists, none are Black — which explains why many Black-led projects were overlooked this year. At one point during the ceremony on Sunday, host Amy Poehler joked during her monologue, “Everybody is understandably upset with the HFPA and their choices. Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens. That is their thing. But a number of Black actors and black-led projects were overlooked .”
In response to the backlash, the HFPA appears to have crowed every Black nominee a winner on Sunday. Andra Day won for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in “The Unites States Vs. Billie Holiday. Pixar’s “Soul” starring Jamie Foxx won for Best Animated Feature. John Boyega and Daniel Kaluuya also took home trophies.
Full list of winners below (via Yahoo):
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jared Leto, The Little Things
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Over the Moon
WINNER: Soul
Wolfwalkers
Onward
The Croods: A New Age
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: “lo si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
WINNER: Soul
Mank
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
WINNER: Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Kate Hudson, Music
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
WINNER: Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
Another Round
WINNER: Minari
Two of Us
The Life Ahead
La Llorona
Best Television Series — Drama
WINNER: The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
WINNER: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Olivia Colman, The Father
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Julia Garner, Ozark
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Undoing
WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit
Normal People
Unorthodox
Small Axe
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Director — Motion Picture
WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Regina King, One Night in Miami
David Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Music
WINNER: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
James Corden, The Prom
WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
WINNER: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Best Motion Picture — Drama
The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER: Nomadland
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Father