Cartoon Network Promotes Anti-Racism with New PSA ‘See Color’ (Watch)

*Cartoon Network has released their third anti-racism PSA in a series of four developed by Emmy-nominated Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, and Ian Jones-Quartey, creator of “OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes.”

The PSAs each feature a different Steven Universe character and promote the importance of understanding how racism affects individuals. All spots aim to provide kids and families with productive ways to disrupt common narratives about racism.

The first PSA, Don’t Deny It, Defy It, featuring Garnet, was released in October; the second, Tell the Whole Story, with Pearl, premiered in December.

This new PSA, See Color, featuring Steven Universe’s Amethyst (voiced by Michaela Dietz), launched last month with the message, “It’s important to SEE people in all their beautiful COLORS. When you see color and the unique experiences that come from it, you can recognize the role racism plays in our culture AND appreciate everyone and their diversity.”

Watch below: