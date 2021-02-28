Sunday, February 28, 2021
Home Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture

Entry Call! Sistas Doin’ for Themselves Film Fest

By billie1225
0

Sistas Doin' it For Themselves
Popular signature BHERC “Sistas” Film Festival featuring the work of Black Women Directors reached out to include participants from around the world with the BHERC.TV platform.

*Popular signature BHERC “Sistas” Film Festival featuring the work of Black Women Directors reached out to include participants from around the world with the BHERC.TV platform.

*The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center announces a “Call for Entries” for the 28th Annual “Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves” Short Film Festival” Saturday, March 27, through Sunday, April 11, 2021. Once again, BHERC invites filmmakers who are telling their stories through various genres to submit their works for consideration in what has traditionally been a blending of contemporary and traditional films. The entire festival takes place online on the www.BHERC.TV due to COVID – 19.

The submission deadline is the 1st of March 2021, 11:59 PM PDT. Please submit your films online at www.filmfreeway. All films should meet the following criteria:

They must have been completed by a Black Female Director. Others may be on the project.
The duration of the films should not exceed 45 minutes in length.
The films can be shot in any format, celluloid (S8, 16MM, 35MM …) or digital.
There is no age limit.

About Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves
“SISTAS…” began twenty-eight plus years ago as a call to the entertainment industry to acknowledge that there is grand talent amongst African American women filmmakers. What began as a simple screening and discussion became one of the most recognized inspirational and emulated events of the Black filmmaking community.

This is the only program that has consistently promoted and supported the work of African American women in film for more than two decades. It is a clear-cut concept: a screening of short films written and/or directed by some of the nation’s top filmmakers with a dialog following. “Now more than ever the Black female perspective is needed in filmmaking, and we cannot deny their power. Moreover, the community needs to know and support our “Sister Sheroes” as they tell our stories. This is an opportunity, and a platform to do just that,” states founder Sandra Evers-Manly.

Normally a live event, “Sistas” streams online for the second year due to the pandemic. However, participants last year were able to capture the essence of the live event noting, that they had not been able to travel to Los Angeles in the past. Having the festival online, allowed them the opportunity to participate as well as to meet the filmmakers.

“I had a phenomenal experience participating in the BHERC Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves Film Festival. My film Blackbird is a proof of concept for a feature script I wrote that is seeking funding. As a filmmaker I felt very supported and I am grateful for an opportunity to share my film with the world and reach a global audience.” Stated Nicole Thompson Director “Blackbird”.

The BHERC “Sistas Are Doin’ It For Themselves” Short Film Festival continues to bring to an international audience, outstanding shorts created by Black Female Directors online at BHERC.TV. Past “Sista filmmakers and participants” have included Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Shots Fired), Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou), Yvette Freeman (ER), Dianne Houston (first Black Female to be nominated for an Academy Award / Short Film category) and the Oscar-nominated Dee Rees (Mudbound) just to name a very few.

Many of these filmmakers have received high honors and recognition for their achievements and breakthroughs in filmmaking. During the festival panels, guests have a rare chance to participate in an open dialogue and hear the awe-inspiring stories of how these Sistas did it for themselves.

About BHERC.TV
A New streaming service launched in February 2020 that provides short film content — from comedy to drama, narratives to docudrama — produced and directed by Black Filmmakers. BHERC TV is a leading worldwide provider of narrative and documentary short films about the African American experience as well as content from across the diaspora and diverse populations. For more information about BHERC TV log on to www.BHERC.TV.

About the Host BHERC
Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Blacks in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs, and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.
Source: Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center [email protected]

Previous articleLarry Buford: ‘It Should’ve Been Me!’
Next articleThis Georgia Teacher Told Her Students That Breonna Taylor Caused Her Own Death! / WATCH
billie1225http://www.BillieJordan.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Britney Spears’ Mom Says Columbus Short is LYING – She Didn’t Call Him N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*Britney Spears' mom is speaking out to set the record straight. In a statement to Page Six, Lynne Spears denied Columbus Short’s claim that...
Read more
Social Heat

Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams Back Together following His Release from Prison

Fisher Jack - 0
*It looks like #ShereeWhitfield may have rekindled an old flame, now that her former bae #TyroneGilliams has been released from prison. According to @tmz_tv, they...
Read more
Social Heat

Kyrie Irving’s Bright Idea: Kobe Bryant As New Face of NBA (Vanessa is Down with it)

Fisher Jack - 0
*Just like many sports fans around the world, Kyrie Irving believes it’s time for a big change. The basketball superstar took to Instagram on...
Read more
Social Heat

‘If You Ask Me Theoretically Are Reparations Justified? The Answer is YES.’ – Barack Obama

Fisher Jack - 0
*In the second episode of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA,” the former President backed the reparation of Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Oh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sultry songstress #KMichelle experienced one of the most embarrassing episodes on IG Live when the singer’s butt implant seem to have deflated while twerking to #Cardi...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO