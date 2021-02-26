Friday, February 26, 2021
Yassin Hall Shares How to Pay off College Tuition Tips

Meet Yassin Hall, and middle and high schoolers at Genesis Preparatory Academy

*Meet Yassin Hall, an e-commerce mastermind and self-made millionaire who is teaching middle and high schoolers at Genesis Preparatory Academy near Atlanta how to profit from Amazon and eBay. The course curriculum for the B.O.S.S. Amazon and Ebay Classes include: How to Set Up an eBay Store From Your Classroom to Earn Six Figures a Year; How to Sell on Amazon; Creating the Mindset for Being an Entrepreneur; and Understanding How to Manage Money.

Yassin is even teaching students with learning disabilities how to be financially savvy as she has experience paving the way for her autistic daughter to manage an Amazon store that earned her $155,000 when she was just 18-years old.

“The lessons being applied in the curriculum are what I have created in my B.O.S.S. eBay and Amazon classes,” says Yassin. “Children are proving they are far more technologically advanced than we were at their age so it was no surprise that when I offered the class on August 31, within minutes about 60 students enrolled.” With the revenue earned from selling on eBay, the students will reinvest and open their Amazon store in 2021.

Yassin says the pandemic has shown many that they must create additional streams of income and look into home-based businesses. Having earned over a million dollars selling through online platforms such as Amazon and eBay, Hall has been featured on multiple outlets including CBS & ABC for her earnings and ability to teach others how to “Boss Up”.

“We are delighted to have found the Boss Class LLC’s eBay course that aligns with our curriculum expectations that will bring awareness and exposure into entrepreneurship, problem-solving, and critical thinking,” said Iris Blevins of Genesis Preparatory Academy.

While this is Hall’s first in-person class taught at a school in Georgia, her award-winning bestselling books on mental health chronicling her life as the daughter of a violent bipolar schizophrenic have been on the curriculums of several schools as reading material. She is also a philanthropist known for her hurricane relief efforts and supplying students in the US Virgin Islands with the laptops needed to get back to school online amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the courses, visit BossClassLLC.com

To learn more about Yassin Hall, visit YassinHall.com or follow her on Instagram @YassinHall
Source: B.O.S.S. – [email protected]

