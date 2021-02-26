The Journal. Podcast Interview with Lee Daniels / LISTEN

*The Journal., from The Wall Street Journal and Gimlet (a Spotify company) is sharing highlights from today’s interview with Lee Daniels, award-winning film director, producer, and screenwriter.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted nearly every industry around the world including that of the motion picture business where it has wreaked havoc on the box-office and raised larger questions about the future of film distribution and theatrical launches.

With movie theaters largely shuttered since March of 2020, and some audiences reluctant to return, many filmmakers and studios have been forced to grapple with alternative ways of reaching the millions of people who are stuck at home, and looking to be entertained. While many of the big-budget blockbusters have continued to defer their release dates in hopes of theaters reopening, others are moving forward, and exploring digital alternatives like going straight to streaming.

Lee Daniels, the creative mastermind behind award-winning films such as Precious, Monster’s Ball and The Butler, to name a few, is among those in Hollywood taking a chance on this new route of streaming. Today, his latest film – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday is making its debut, not on the silver screen as he originally hoped, but instead online via Hulu. Having a virtual premiere is a significant change, especially for a decorated filmmaker like Daniels who debuted his previous films in-person at tentpole events like Sundance and Cannes. In the run-up to his film’s “virtual premiere” today, Daniels sat down with The Journal. to discuss the impact COVID has had on his new film, including its effect on his creative process, why he decided on streaming and how it may change his potential profits from the film, what it’s meant for his actors and crew, and what he believes the future of the film industry might look like moving forward. Daniels explores all these questions and more in today’s episode.

Below are specific highlight quotes below from Daniels’ interview on The Journal Podcast with host Kate Linebaugh:

On why he felt compelled to tell Billie Holiday’s story: “ I was blown away by the story of this woman that I had no idea, no clue that she was the civil rights leader. When you think of Billie Holiday, you don’t really think of her as a civil rights leader. You think of her as a troubled jazz artist who had been in and out of jail, trouble with the law.//BUT // She’s the godmother of civil rights. So I had to tell this story.”

“I thought it would be // at a festival where we would, you know, slowly roll it out. // like Precious at Cannes. I knew that the Europeans would eat this up and particularly Cannes would eat it up.// On the challenges and limitations of making a film during COVID and his painful choice to throw in the towel on screen testing: “And so we try to do it with small groups of people. But then it was becoming illegal. You couldn’t do it. So I’m like, OK, so how do I test the movie? And they put me in a. On a virtual thing with like, 100 people on the computer screen in these little tiny boxes and people were picking their noses, eating pizza, smoking cigarettes, smoking weed, going to the bathroom, walking away. As a filmmaker, it’s the most painful thing ever. I put the computer down as I don’t want to know about what these this is going to be a movie that will have to roll the dice. Guys, we’re going to just see what this is like. And so I haven’t really tested the film.”

The Journal. is a daily podcast about money, business and power, hosted by veteran Wall Street Journal reporters Kate Linebaugh and Ryan Knutson. You can listen to today’s full episode here above.

