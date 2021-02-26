Wesley Snipes Has Nothing But Love for Mahershala Ali’s ‘Blade’ Takeover

*Wesley Snipes has nothing but love and support for Mahershala Ali and the “young artists” involved with the next “Blade,” project.

We previously reported that Ali will replace Snipes in an upcoming reboot of the franchise for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Snipes starred in three of the Blade movies: 1998’s Blade, 2002’s Blade II, and 2004’s Blade: Trinity.

In a new interview with Uproxx, Snipes confirmed that he’s not involved in the revamp.

“I don’t have any involvement, but I support the young artists and I support Marvel in their business decisions,” Snipes said. “It’s a beautiful thing. I think it’s a heck of a job. He’s got a heck of a job on his hands.”

Snipes said he’s producing a movie he calls a “Blade-killer” which he describes as “Blade on steroids.”

“[It’s] our Blade on steroids. And we set our character in the world of shape-shifters and a little bit of time travel,” he explained. “But the action is going to be … Well, we did white belt action in Blade. Now we’re going to do black belt action.”

“It’s wonderful what we did, but, brother, we’re so much better than we were then,” he continued. “And we’ve got more tools. Some of the things that were innovated in the Blade franchise in the first film are now standard in the Marvel universe and all of these other action movies. And the technology allows them to do a lot of things we couldn’t do then. Now give us the technology, and we’ve already got the skills and the flavor. It’s popping, baby!”

Meanwhile, Ali, a two-time Oscar winner, previously shared some concept art on his Instagram that give us a glimpse of the actor transformed into Blade for the upcoming film — see below.

According to blackfilm_com, Marvel head Kevin Feige alluded to Ali possibly making an appearance in the upcoming Doctor Strange film.

You can next catch Snipes in “Coming 2 America,” which arrives on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.