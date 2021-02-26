Friday, February 26, 2021
A Conversation with Kirk Franklin About His New ‘Good Works’ Podcast [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
0

*We caught up with sixteen-time GRAMMY-winning artist, songwriter and producer Kirk Franklin to dish about his newly launched podcast, “Good Words with Kirk Franklin.” Check out the clip above.

The gospel music icon welcomes people from every cross-section of life for candid discussions aimed to inspire and empire listeners. Through intimate conversations exploring faith, redemption, and the realities of today’s world, Franklin invites listeners into shared moments with some of the biggest names across entertainment, beginning with Pharrell Williams. 

READ MORE: Kirk Franklin Takes NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ to Church With Spirited Set (Watch)

Kirk Franklin

Throughout the season, Franklin will lead thought-provoking conversations with some of the most impactful thought leaders, artists and activists, including Chance the Rapper, Chris Paul, Glennon Doyle, H.E.R, Kelly Rowland, and more. Together, they engage and explore their thoughts around race, religion, politics, music and self-expression. The conversations will make space for laughter, joy and lighter moments and Franklin will offer original music penned for the series.

Franklin said, “Good Words is a podcast where culture meets faith, and a place where my guest can be real and open like you have never heard before.”

Speaking to EURweb.com correspondent Ny MaGee, Franklin also noted that the podcast may serve as therapy for those at a crossroads in life. Scroll up to watch the conversation and hear him explain why this podcast is like chicken soup for the soul. 

“Good Words with Kirk Franklin” is produced in partnership with Spoke Media. The executive producer is Keisha “TK” Dutes.

Listeners can subscribe to “Good Words with Kirk Franklin” on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. For more information on other Sony podcasts, follow @SonyPodcasts on Twitter and Instagram.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

