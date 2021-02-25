Thursday, February 25, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

Paramount+ Announces Return of ‘Yo! MTV Raps,’ ‘Unplugged’ and ‘Behind the Music’

By Ny MaGee
0

*“Yo! MTV Raps” is being revived for the Paramount+ streaming service. Starting on March 4, the launch will also see the return of some iconic shows including VH1’s “Behind the Music” and Mtv’s “Unplugged.”

“Yo! MTV Raps” originally aired 33 years ago and ran for 7 years. 

“MTV is bringing back its most storied hip-hop series and music franchise Yo! MTV Raps for Paramount+. The return of Yo! MTV Raps will include hosted segments, live performances, cyphers, lifestyle content and serve as a comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip-hop,” MTV and Paramount’s parent company ViacomCBS said in a statement. “After its debut 33 years ago on August 6, 1988, Yo! MTV Raps became the premiere destination for all things hip-hop. The advent of the series was crucial to the rise of rap music worldwide, creating a global passion for the genre and greater hip hop culture, which has since become the most dominant force in mainstream music and pop culture worldwide.”

READ MORE: Oh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH

Below is the full slate of shows on the Paramount+ streaming schedule (via Deadline):

Behind the Music – Behind the Music, the music documentary series, returns with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for today’s audiences with artist interviews, a creative refresh, and reimagined visual style.

From Cradle to Stage – This new six-part, unscripted television series from Director Dave Grohl was inspired by his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, and based on her book, From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. The series is a personal exploration of the special relationship between successful musicians and their moms. Each episode features a famous performer and their mom, as well as Dave and Virginia Hanlon Grohl.

Unplugged – MTV’s most iconic musical performance franchise will come to Paramount+ several times a year as special intimate MTV Unplugged events featuring some of the world’s biggest artists.

Yo! MTV Raps – MTV is bringing back its most storied hip-hop series and music franchise Yo! MTV Raps for Paramount+. The return of Yo! MTV Raps will include hosted segments, live performances, cyphers, lifestyle content and serve as a deep dive into the current state of hip-hop.

“We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+,” said Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS president of music, music talent, programming & events. “In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl’s Cradle to Stage based on his mom’s critically-acclaimed book, and many more to come.”

Previous articleOh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH
Next articleBLIND ITEM: The Competition
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Oh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sultry songstress #KMichelle experienced one of the most embarrassing episodes on IG Live when the singer’s butt implant seem to have deflated while twerking to #Cardi...
Read more
Social Heat

Claudia Jordan: Meek Mill’s ‘Impulsive’ – Cites Run-in with Nicki Minaj She Witnessed / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*#MeekMill has been a topic of conversation lately following what some feel is an insensitive mention of the late #KobeBryant's passing in a song. While discussing this...
Read more
News

Killer Cops Get Away Clean … Again! NY Prosecutors Won’t Charge Police in Daniel Prude Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*A New York grand jury has declined to issue any charges against Rochester police officers for their role in the death of Daniel Prude,...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan Gifts $10M for 2 Health Clinics in Hometown of Wilmington, NC

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA legend Michael Jordan (@jumpman23) is donating $10M to open two new health clinics in the area around his hometown of Wilmington, NC. The clinics,...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P and James Lindsay Set Their Sights on $6 Trillion Retail Food Industry

Fisher Jack - 0
*Legendary entrepreneur @masterp is known for changing the face of music, selling over 100 million records independently. Now he has his eyes set on shaking...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO