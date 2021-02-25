Paramount+ Announces Return of ‘Yo! MTV Raps,’ ‘Unplugged’ and ‘Behind the Music’

*“Yo! MTV Raps” is being revived for the Paramount+ streaming service. Starting on March 4, the launch will also see the return of some iconic shows including VH1’s “Behind the Music” and Mtv’s “Unplugged.”

“Yo! MTV Raps” originally aired 33 years ago and ran for 7 years.

“MTV is bringing back its most storied hip-hop series and music franchise Yo! MTV Raps for Paramount+. The return of Yo! MTV Raps will include hosted segments, live performances, cyphers, lifestyle content and serve as a comprehensive deep dive into the current state of hip-hop,” MTV and Paramount’s parent company ViacomCBS said in a statement. “After its debut 33 years ago on August 6, 1988, Yo! MTV Raps became the premiere destination for all things hip-hop. The advent of the series was crucial to the rise of rap music worldwide, creating a global passion for the genre and greater hip hop culture, which has since become the most dominant force in mainstream music and pop culture worldwide.”

READ MORE: Oh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH

More iconic series returning exclusively to #ParamountPlus: @MTV’s Unplugged & Yo! MTV Raps. And in a new series, Dave Grohl takes us from the Cradle to the Stage. — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

Below is the full slate of shows on the Paramount+ streaming schedule (via Deadline):

Behind the Music – Behind the Music, the music documentary series, returns with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for today’s audiences with artist interviews, a creative refresh, and reimagined visual style.

From Cradle to Stage – This new six-part, unscripted television series from Director Dave Grohl was inspired by his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, and based on her book, From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. The series is a personal exploration of the special relationship between successful musicians and their moms. Each episode features a famous performer and their mom, as well as Dave and Virginia Hanlon Grohl.

Unplugged – MTV’s most iconic musical performance franchise will come to Paramount+ several times a year as special intimate MTV Unplugged events featuring some of the world’s biggest artists.

Yo! MTV Raps – MTV is bringing back its most storied hip-hop series and music franchise Yo! MTV Raps for Paramount+. The return of Yo! MTV Raps will include hosted segments, live performances, cyphers, lifestyle content and serve as a deep dive into the current state of hip-hop.

“We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+,” said Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS president of music, music talent, programming & events. “In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl’s Cradle to Stage based on his mom’s critically-acclaimed book, and many more to come.”