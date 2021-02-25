Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Stolen After Dog Walker Shot in L.A. [VIDEO]

*Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her two stolen French Bulldogs.

Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was reportedly shot four times on Wednesday, according to TMZ, before two of her three French Bulldogs were stolen. The dogs’ names are Koji and Gustav. One of the three dogs was able to escape and was found by police.

The victim was reportedly walking the dogs when an unknown male shot him at about 9:40 p.m. local time in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, per NBC News. The shooter sped from the scene in a white sedan and is still on the loose.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home captured the moment the white sedan rolled up on Fischer, and 2 men get out and demand he handover the dogs. Watch the moment via the clip above.

Per TMZ, Gaga’s dogs were targeted by thieves and LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over the case. Gaga is currently in Rome working on a new movie and is said to be extremely upset over the dog snatching. Her bodyguard reportedly picked up the recovered Bulldog.

The neighbor only agreed to release the surveillance footage at Gaga’s request in an effort to catch the shooter and recover her dogs.

The singer is offering $500,000 for the return of her dogs, “no questions asked.” The email address—[email protected]—has been set up in order for the reward to be retrieved.

Per ET, French Bulldogs reportedly sell for between $1,500 to $3,000 with certain pedigree lineages valuing at $10,000.