Doorbell Camera Captures Good Samaritan Returning Lost Wallet in Florida (Watch)

*Debra Crosby was checking out at a Walmart in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday when she realized that her wallet was missing. She told NBC affiliate WTLV that she drove back to her home in Yulee wondering how she’d replace her vital contents, including her military ID.

It was also during this trip home when she got a notification on her phone that someone was at her door – an unidentified man she now calls her “guardian angel.”

“Hey, how you doing? I found your wallet at Walmart,” the man said. When there was no response, he said he would leave the wallet near some Amazon boxes, and that’s exactly where Crosby found her wallet with all of its valuables in tact.

Watch below:

“My God. This person went out of his way,” Crosby told WTLV, adding that she lives 20 minutes from Walmart and couldn’t believe the man went out of his way for the kind gesture. “I get there and the wallet and along with the credit cards and everything are there.”

“If he is watching this, I want him to know that he makes me so proud,” Crosby said. “I have three sons of my own and I would hope that they do the exact same thing.”