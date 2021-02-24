Wednesday, February 24, 2021
‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive Clip: Can Deb Get Ayana to Squash Her Beef w/ Ree? [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*We have an exclusive clip ahead of this week’s all-new episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” which finds Deb and Tammy sit down with Ayana and try to convince her to end all the drama!

Deb believes it’s time for Ayana to forgive and forget about her beef with Ree after their explosive moment last season. But does Ayana agree it’s time to bury the hatchet and move on? Hear what she and Deb have to say about it via the YouTube clip above. 

READ MORE: ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Da Brat & Bow Are Not Feeling Deb’s Project! [WATCH]

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta

Elsewhere in the episode, Jesseca persuades Brat to give Jhonni another chance, but tempers flare when Brat and Jhonni face off. Bow learns that one wild night could affect the rest of his life. Tammy’s shocked when Ayana and Ree’s longstanding feud spirals out of control.

Per the press release, this season of GUHH, the world, and ATL’s OGs, are on the brink of disaster. Bow’s past comes back to haunt him when a mystery woman leaks a shocking secret. Brat’s in love, but can’t escape drama in the dirty A. Deb drops a bomb that threatens Waka and Tammy’s core beliefs… and their happiness. COVID literally takes Ayana’s breath away, leaving her fighting for her life, as well as her friendships. Rivalries, grudges, and new and returning characters shake things up, forcing ATL’s hip hop royalty to face the music.

Watch “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Thursdays at 9/8c on WE TV.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

