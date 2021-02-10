‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Da Brat & Bow Are Not Feeling Deb’s Project! [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” that finds Da Brat and Bow Wow not feeling Deb’s new project.

Da Brat makes clear why she feels some type of way about Deb’s project. Will she be able to put her feelings aside and hop on the record or will she walk out? Watch the moment above via the YouTube clip above.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Bow and Brat refusing to be part of Deb’s project, causes a huge rift that may be permanent. Turning to Waka for help, Deb might not like the tough love he gives. Meanwhile, Ree wants to make things right with Ayana over an ugly Twitter feud, but Ayana refuses.

According to the press release, this season of GUHH, the world, and ATL’s OGs, are on the brink of disaster. Bow’s past comes back to haunt him when a mystery woman leaks a shocking secret. Brat’s in love, but can’t escape drama in the dirty A. Deb drops a bomb that threatens Waka and Tammy’s core beliefs… and their happiness. COVID literally takes Ayana’s breath away, leaving her fighting for her life, as well as her friendships. Rivalries, grudges, and new and returning characters shake things up, forcing ATL’s hip hop royalty to face the music.

Watch “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” Thursdays at 9/8c on WE TV.