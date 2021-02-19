Friday, February 19, 2021
Texas Mayor Resigns After Telling Residents to ‘Sink or Swim’ Amid Water, Power Outages

By Ny MaGee
*A Texas mayor has resigned after he told residents to fend for themselves amid the winter power and water outages.

Former Colorado City Mayor Tim Boyd announced his resignation Tuesday, hours after he received backlash for his Facebook rant, KTXS-TV reports. 

“No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local governments responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice!” he wrote. “The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING!”

“If you have no water you deal with out and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family,” he added. “If you were sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you because your lazy is direct result of your raising!”

READ MORE: Texas Mom's NFL-Like Takedown of Her Daughter's Peeping Tom Goes Viral (Watch)

“Am I sorry that you have been dealing without electricity and water; yes! But I’ll be damned if I’m going to provide for anyone that is capable of doing it themselves!” Boyd continued in the post. “Bottom line, quit crying and looking for a handout! Get off your ass and take care of your own family!”

He also told “lazy” residents to find their own water and electricity. 

After catching major heat for his insensitive and inappropriate message, Boyd apologized and resigned as mayor. 

“I would never want to hurt the elderly or anyone that is in true need of help to be left to fend for themselves,” he wrote. “I was only making the statement that those folks that are too lazy to get up and fend for themselves but are capable should not be dealt a handout. I apologize for the wording and some of the phrases that were used!”

Boyd added that his wife was laid off from her school job for defending him, SandraRose.com reports. 

“The anger and harassment you have caused my wife and family is so undeserved…. my wife was laid off of her job based off the association people gave to her and the business she worked for. She’s a very good person and was only defending me! But her to have to get fired from her job over things I said out of context is so horrible [sic].”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

