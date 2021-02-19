Friday, February 19, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

Sean Paul Says His Comments on Jay-Z Being Jealous During Beyoncé Collab Were Taken Out of Context

By Ny MaGee
0

pjimage - 2021-02-19T075846.485

*Sean Paul says his recent comments about Jay-Z being jealous of his collaboration with Beyoncé were taken out of context.

In 2003, Beyoncé joined forces with Sean Paul for the single “Baby Boy,” which turned out to be a massive hit. During a recent interview with a Jamaican radio station, the artist spoke about the issue he had with the collaboration — specifically with JAY-Z. 

According to Paul, Jay-Z didn’t want his then-girlfriend to get too close him during the video shoot. But in a new interview with, HotNewHipHop Paul said his comments were taken out of context. 

“It was a radio show here in Jamaica and I get this regularly. When I go to Texas, also, radio shows there, I don’t know what it is, people are like, ‘So tell me…’ and it gets to that part in that interview where they’re like, ‘What happened with you and Beyoncé?’ Nothing really happened. The hit song was dope,” Paul explained.

READ MORE: Jay-Z on Creating WHAT IT FEELS LIKE for ‘Judas and The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album’

Paul went on to clarify his comments. “You know, some of them made up their own mind. That’s the whatever. Sometimes with interviews, you can say, ‘I’d rather not speak about it,’ but then, people would think that something was going on,” he said. “So, I was trying to defend it like, ‘Hey nah, but weird things did happen, that’s probably why there were rumors,’ but people leave out ‘that’s probably why there were rumors’ part.”

He also touched on what went down while they were shooting the video. 

“There were weird things that happened on stage with our performance, with the video. I know a headline said that, ‘Oh, Jay-Z didn’t want me there.’ It had nothing to do with him as far as I’m concerned,” Paul explained. “[Beyoncé’s] her own artist that was managed by her own manager. They were going out at the time. They weren’t married yet. I don’t think he would have influenced whatever her vision was. She’s a very determined person. She’s very precise with her thoughts and her movements and she works very hard. It was probably her vision.”

Paul also explained why he and Bey rarely perform the song together. 

“So, what I did speak about in that interview was that there were some weird things that happened and that’s probably why people had rumors about it because a couple of times while on stage, we tried to perform [‘Baby Boy’] properly,” he said. “There were problems with the ProTools, which doesn’t usually happen. There was problems with my mic in one performance in Germany. That’s probably why people started talking about [it].”

Paul added that “nothing ever happened with me and her, except for a hit song.”

Previous articleIt Begins: Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce from Kanye West: Report
Next articleChaos at Indiana Statehouse: Black Dems Shouted Down, Booed for Bringing Up Race (Video)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

2 People (Camyrn King, Yvonne Crawford) Arrested in Shooting of Woman in ATL Cinema

Fisher Jack - 0
*Two people have been arrested after shooting a woman who shushed them in an AMC movie theater back on January 9 of this year. On...
Read more
Social Heat

Kanye Not Faring Well in Split from Kim: ‘He Knows What He’s Losing’

Fisher Jack - 0
*PEOPLE is reporting that Kanye West is apparently not doing well amid the split from his wife Kim Kardashian and reportedly has limited contact...
Read more
Social Heat

The Rock Says He’d Run for President … if That’s What the People Want

Fisher Jack - 0
*President Rock? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently said that he’s still considering making a White House bid, saying his choice whether to run for...
Read more
Social Heat

Tika Sumpter Gets Candid About Wedding to Fiancé Nicholas James

Fisher Jack - 0
*Essence recently shared an excerpt from its Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian's interview with "Mixed-ish" actress Tika Sumpter on its Instagram page. During the interview,...
Read more
Social Heat

Craig Chapman: White Male Professor Out After Impersonating a Black Woman to Send Racist Tweets

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a “thorough and fair investigation,” a white male professor, identified by The Daily Beast as Craig Chapman, has quit his position at the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO