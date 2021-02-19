Sean Paul Says His Comments on Jay-Z Being Jealous During Beyoncé Collab Were Taken Out of Context

*Sean Paul says his recent comments about Jay-Z being jealous of his collaboration with Beyoncé were taken out of context.

In 2003, Beyoncé joined forces with Sean Paul for the single “Baby Boy,” which turned out to be a massive hit. During a recent interview with a Jamaican radio station, the artist spoke about the issue he had with the collaboration — specifically with JAY-Z.

According to Paul, Jay-Z didn’t want his then-girlfriend to get too close him during the video shoot. But in a new interview with, HotNewHipHop Paul said his comments were taken out of context.

“It was a radio show here in Jamaica and I get this regularly. When I go to Texas, also, radio shows there, I don’t know what it is, people are like, ‘So tell me…’ and it gets to that part in that interview where they’re like, ‘What happened with you and Beyoncé?’ Nothing really happened. The hit song was dope,” Paul explained.

Paul went on to clarify his comments. “You know, some of them made up their own mind. That’s the whatever. Sometimes with interviews, you can say, ‘I’d rather not speak about it,’ but then, people would think that something was going on,” he said. “So, I was trying to defend it like, ‘Hey nah, but weird things did happen, that’s probably why there were rumors,’ but people leave out ‘that’s probably why there were rumors’ part.”

He also touched on what went down while they were shooting the video.

“There were weird things that happened on stage with our performance, with the video. I know a headline said that, ‘Oh, Jay-Z didn’t want me there.’ It had nothing to do with him as far as I’m concerned,” Paul explained. “[Beyoncé’s] her own artist that was managed by her own manager. They were going out at the time. They weren’t married yet. I don’t think he would have influenced whatever her vision was. She’s a very determined person. She’s very precise with her thoughts and her movements and she works very hard. It was probably her vision.”

Paul also explained why he and Bey rarely perform the song together.

“So, what I did speak about in that interview was that there were some weird things that happened and that’s probably why people had rumors about it because a couple of times while on stage, we tried to perform [‘Baby Boy’] properly,” he said. “There were problems with the ProTools, which doesn’t usually happen. There was problems with my mic in one performance in Germany. That’s probably why people started talking about [it].”

Paul added that “nothing ever happened with me and her, except for a hit song.”