Toddler Playing Church With Dad Says His ‘Hallelujah’ Praise is ‘Too Loud’ (Watch)

*This two-year-old is definitely a church choir director in the making.

Video of the toddler trying to show her dad what happened during service that morning went viral in 2019 and resurfaced this morning after it made the “Today” show’s “Morning Boost.”

With toy mic in hand, the girl began copying the preacher. “So, I’m going to talk about Jesus,” she began before her pops, off camera, yelled, “Hallelujah!”

That’s when the girl, with a focused face, gave him the hand and said, “That’s too loud,” and asked him to, “Do it nicely.”

The video currently has more than 9.5 million views.

Watch below: