Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Mariah Carey Releases 7-Min 'Late Night' Mix of 'We Belong Together' (Video)

Mariah Carey singing her “We Belong Together (Mimi’s Late Night Valentine’s Mix)”

*In the wee hours of Wednesday morning (Feb. 17), Mariah Carey released the new 7-minute late-night jam session version of her 2005 classic “We Belong Together” on streaming platforms.

After performing an edited version of it last week on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Carey released the reworking this morning with the tweet, “Moments with the band 7 minutes late night mix of We Belong Together. More to come. Feeling inspired!”

This new version was produced and arranged by Carey, who also provided all the background vocals as well as an extended scatting run near the end.

“Now dealing with the pandemic and dealing with everything that we’re all dealing with, ‘We Belong Together’ is really even more of a message than it was when we first wrote this song, because we do belong together, meaning all of us,” Carey told Ripa and Seacrest about what new meaning the song has taken on during the pandemic. “So hopefully a little later, as things are getting in terms of the pandemic, we’ll all be together again.”

Listen to the new “We Belong Together (Mimi’s Late Night Valentine’s Mix)” below, followed by video of Carey’s recorded Feb. 12 performance for “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Previous articleFKA twigs Opens Up About Shia LaBeouf Abuse in Interview with Gayle King [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

