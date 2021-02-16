Tuesday, February 16, 2021
12-Year-Old Kenya Bean Makes History with Lemonade

Kinyah Bean, 12-year old founder of B Chill Lemonade

*Be Brave! Be Bold! Be True! Be You! These are all amazing affirmations from Kinyah Bean, the 12-year old founder and CEO of B Chill Lemonade, Inc. when she reminds herself daily of her uniqueness and purpose. It’s not every day that you find such a young person interested in being “the Boss!”

Kinyah is loaded with youthful exuberance and imbued with an entrepreneurial spirit that reflects and radiates the meaning of empowerment and self-confidence. Bean was challenged at an early age by her dad, Demetrius Braddock, to start a business by the age of ten.

At 8-years old, Kinyah decided that it was time to earn money from her God-given recipe. B Chill Lemonade, Inc. – the business – started with one glass of lemonade handcrafted by Kinyah in January 2017. Ever since then, her company has been committed to quenching every thirst, providing quality over quantity, and inspiring families around the world! This ambitious young entrepreneur now runs the business with help from her family – her Dad, Demetrius Braddock as CFO, her Mom, Valerie Braddock as COO, and her younger brother Demetrius Braddock, II as manager.

Her family has truly become the pillars of support. They keep her grounded and lifted up as she navigates through the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. Since its debut, Kinyah and B Chill Lemonade, Inc. have been featured on national media platforms highlighting the hard work, dedication, and consistency that her team is using to create generational wealth and sustainable business. Since launching, she has opened an in-person counter service in three locations between April 2019 and January 2020. She is also the author of her book, Chillin’ My Way to Success!, which is about kid entrepreneurs and how she started her company. Through the publishing of this book, Kinyah provides a blueprint to inspire her generation to explore entrepreneurship and to become entrepreneurs.”

Kinyah has received numerous awards, accolades, and accomplishments such as Keynote Speaker (Speak Out~Write Now Youth Conference, Birmingham, Alabama), Youth Entrepreneur of the Year (Jackson, Ms.), Youngest Certified Business (Memphis, Tn.), Youth Entrepreneur (BSW, Memphis, Tn.), Founder of Kinyah for Kids, Inc. (Non-profit- Memphis, Tn.) Youth Entrepreneur (Los, Angeles), official partner for FedExForum (Home to the Memphis Grizzlies-Memphis, Tn.) and so many more!

With so much more to complete, she acknowledges that her work is not done! Bean desires to now expand into major wholesale and resale spaces. Kinyah’s goal is to have her products obtainable on all continents. She says that her brand is known to be BOLD in flavor, RICH in quality, and undeniably different in taste! Bean is indeed young, gifted, black – and on her way to success.

To order your liquid gold experience, visit her website at BChillLemonade.com.

Also, follow her brand on social media:

Facebook – @bchilllemonade1
Instagram – @bchilllemonade
Source: B. Chill Lemonade, Inc.

billie1225http://www.BillieJordan.com

