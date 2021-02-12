Friday, February 12, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

HBO Max Announces ‘RAP SH*T’ Series from Issa Rae and City Girls

By Ny MaGee
0

Issa-Rae-MasterClass
Issa Rae – MasterClass

*HBO Max has ordered an eight-episode series order to “Rap Sh*to,” from Issa Rae, writer Syreeta Singleton and City Girls hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT. The project will be a half-hour comedy that follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group.

Rae will write the pilot and executive produce with Yung Miami and JT serving as co-executive producers. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series, per Deadline.

The actress, writer, producer previously confirmed that her hit HBO series “Insecure” is coming to an end with its fifth season.

READ MORE: Issa Rae Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Acclaimed YouTube Series ‘Awkward Black Girl’ [VIDEO]

IssaRae

“Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Rae told Deadline. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.” 

The show is partially based on Rae’s YouTube series “Awkward Black Girl,” which ran for two seasons on YouTube. 

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” said HBO’s Amy Gravitt. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

The fifth and final season of “Insecure” is expected to premiere on HBO later this year.

Previous articleCedrick ‘Swab’ Cotton of R&B Group Ideal Fatally Stabbed in Houston
Next articleDr. Dre Spotted on Dinner Date with Omarion’s Ex Apryl Jones
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy Releasing ‘Respectfully Justin’ on Diddy’s REVOLT Network

Fisher Jack - 0
*According toPage Six, Justin Combs is gearing up to premiere a new show called “Respectfully Justin” with host Justin LaBoy this month! The news sites...
Read more
Social Heat

Not That He Cares, but 50 Cent Has Caught the Ire of St. Pete Mayor Over Maskless Super Bowl Party

Fisher Jack - 0
*The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. is not happy with 50 Cent after he threw a massive party in the area over the weekend. 50...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

Fisher Jack - 9
*According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has reportedly lawyered up after her whole Gorilla Glue debacle. Sources tell the news site that Tessica has reportedly hired...
Read more
Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 1
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO