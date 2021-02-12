HBO Max Announces ‘RAP SH*T’ Series from Issa Rae and City Girls

*HBO Max has ordered an eight-episode series order to “Rap Sh*to,” from Issa Rae, writer Syreeta Singleton and City Girls hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT. The project will be a half-hour comedy that follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group.

Rae will write the pilot and executive produce with Yung Miami and JT serving as co-executive producers. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series, per Deadline.

The actress, writer, producer previously confirmed that her hit HBO series “Insecure” is coming to an end with its fifth season.

“Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Rae told Deadline. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

The show is partially based on Rae’s YouTube series “Awkward Black Girl,” which ran for two seasons on YouTube.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” said HBO’s Amy Gravitt. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

The fifth and final season of “Insecure” is expected to premiere on HBO later this year.