Robin Thicke Says He Was ‘Arrogant’ and ‘In a Bad Place’ During ‘Blurred Lines’ Fame

*Robin Thicke admits he was abusing drugs and in a bad place during the height of his “Blurred Lines” fame.

The singer is now making a comeback with his first album in seven years, set to drop on Friday. Thicke says the project, titled “On Earth, and in Heaven,” was inspired by his four kids.

“In some ways, I’ve never been happier,” says Thicke tells PEOPLE. The singer shares daughters Mia, 2½, and Lola, 23 months, as well as son Luca, 8 weeks, with fiancée April Love Geary, and son Julian, 10, with ex-wife Paula Patton. “In many ways, I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy. This album is a testament to all the love in my life and the people who have gotten me here.”

The singers shared with the publication that he and Patton have grown closer over the past seven years as they co-parent amicably.

“There’s so much emotion when you first break up, and there’s so much stuff that spills over,” Thicke says. “But time heals those wounds, and she’s an incredible person.”

READ MORE: Why Robin Thicke and Paula Patton Called It Quits After 21 Years Together

“Once you can put yourself second, your son rises to the top and you go, ‘It’s not about us anymore,'” he adds. “We’re very lucky the way everything has worked out.”

Thicke and Patton first met as teens and wed in 2005. However, their marriage began to crumble as Thicke’s career took off.

“My marriage to Paula was crumbling,” he says. “I started using painkillers. It was a melting pot of trouble brewing, and I was so arrogant that I thought I could handle it all.”

Patton filed for divorce in 2014, alleging infidelity, physical abuse, and drug use. In 2016, Thicke’s father died of a fatal heart attack, and his passing was a wake-up call for the musician.

“I wasn’t in a good place when he passed, and I wasn’t in a better place right after,” he says. “However, a few months later I decided to dedicate my time to raising my son. I put everything aside. That was a big turn for me.”

These days finds Thicke enjoying married life and fatherhood.

“Every night we do a little prayer,” he says, “and we thank God for all the people in our lives. I’m just so grateful.”