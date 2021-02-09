Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Top News

Multiple Brawls Break Out at Trampoline Park in Peoria, Ill (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Brawl at Elevate Trampoline Park
Brawl at Elevate Trampoline Park in North Peoria, Illinois

*For some reason, a huge fight broke out at a trampoline park in Peoria, Ill late Saturday night (Feb. 6), with very little mask wearing and no police arrests.

Peoria police said they were called to Elevate Trampoline Park at 9:42 p.m. and arrived to find a large group of juveniles fighting inside while people were fleeing the building. Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson said folks were “punching each other and pulling hair.”

She didn’t have an estimate of how many were involved, but videos on social media show dozens of people involved in several different fights in the building’s lobby. About 40 seconds into the video, two Elevate security guards are seen near the door trying to move people outside as another fight flared up right behind them inside.

One person is seen using a “Wet Floor” sign to hit someone. Another is seen throwing a trash can.

Dotson said detectives were reviewing the video footage in hopes of identifying possible suspects.

Watch below:

EURPublisher01

