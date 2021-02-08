Disney+ Drops New Trailer for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Starring Anthony Mackie

*Disney+ has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming Marvel television show “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” starring Anthony Mackie.

Mackie co-stars opposite Sebastian Stan in the six-episode show that will connect the overarching Marvel movies.

Check out the new trailer above, and below is the official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Are you ready? Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and start streaming the Original Series March 19 on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/Hn1wYbLLcT — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) February 7, 2021

Kari Skogland directed all six episodes of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” The show will premiere on Disney+ March 19.

Mackie previously revealed that he wanted to play a superhero so bad that he reached out to Marvel and asked directly.

“My line was ‘Yo, I’m the black dude from The Hurt Locker. I would love to work with you guys,’” Mackie explained in a 2019 interview with Men’s Health magazine. His letter to the comics giant worked because he would ultimately land the role of Sam Wilson/Falcon in two Captain America movies, three Avengers films and one Ant-Man film.

“Growing up, I’d always loved Falcon, because he was a comic book hero who was black who didn’t have ‘Black’ in the title,” he tells the publication. “He stood on his morals. He stood on who he was.”

Will you watch Markie in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” when it drops next month? Let us know what you think of the trailer in the comments below.