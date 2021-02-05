Byron Allen Settles $10B Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Charter Communications

*Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has reached a settlement in his $10 billion racial-discrimination lawsuit against Charter Communications.

Both parties put out a joint statement announcing the deal.

“Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Networks has resolved and withdrawn the lawsuit against Charter Communications.”

Allen reached a deal last year to end his lawsuit against Comcast Communications, NBC News reported. Allen sued the company for $20 billion in 2015 for refusing to carry his lifestyle channels, arguing that it was because of his race. He brought a similar lawsuit against cable provider Charter for $10 billion for refusing to carry his networks.

Allen’s attorneys linked a section of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 to the case, which says all people should have “the same right” to contracts as whites.

Allen took his battle with Comcast all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in March ruled that the media mogul had to prove race was the reason Comcast refused to carry his channels.

The Supreme Court sent the case back to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, but in July, Allen agreed to withdraw the lawsuit as part of the settlement.

In June, Allen and Comcast reached a settlement that saw the network extend terms for The Weather Channel and 14 television stations.

Terms of the Charter settlement were not disclosed.

In August, Byron Allen’s Allen Media Broadcasting, a division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, acquired Honolulu ABC affiliate KITV from SJL Broadcasting for $30 million.

The media mogul plans to spend another $10 billion over the next two years to buy more network affiliates, per Yahoo.

The acquisition includes KITV’s satellite station and translators, including KHVO-ABC 13 in Hilo and KMAU-ABC-12 in Wailuku, as well as four digital cable networks — MeTV, Hawaii TV, Start TV and Heroes & Icons, according to the report.

The acquisition also brings the number of major network stations owned and/or operated by AMB to 16 across 12 U.S. markets.

“Over the past year we’ve invested over $500 million to acquire best-in-class, top-tier, broadcast network affiliates,” Allen said in a statement. “We plan to invest approximately $10 billion to acquire more ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX television stations over the next two years with the goal of being the largest broadcast television group in America.”