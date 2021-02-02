Tuesday, February 2, 2021
‘Basketball Wives’ Season 9 Trailer, Release Date and New Cast Members [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*VH1 has dropped the trailer for season 9 of Basketball Wives,” which is set to premiere in over a week.

The highly-anticipated new season features a few veterans and fresh newcomers. According to the press release, this season the wives’ sisterhood is tested like never before as they adjust to the pandemic while balancing life’s ups and downs, unresolved relationships and the fight against social injustices. 

Check out the promo above.

Basketball wives

Here’s a breakdown of the plot this season via meaww.com:

Shaunie, like most of her previous seasons, will lead the pack with her life’s issues. Her relocation to Houston will form the crux of her storyline while Malaysia will teach her kids police brutality and what the #BLM movement means in today’s time. Jackie is focused on getting the sisters under one hood not knowing the kind of repercussions that would unfold.

Series veterans and fresh newcomers include:

  • Shaunie relocates to Houston, TX to be closer to her kids, but still hopes she can find a way to bring peace to the group when they’re all together.
  • Malaysia believes it is time to teach her children about police brutality and how to handle a situation with an officer. 
  • In addition to starting new ventures, Jackie is determined to bring all the ladies together again…or so she thinks.
  • Evelyn is preparing to move into a new home but still having trouble getting through the emotional year of 2020. 
  • Despite going through a messy breakup, Jennifer is mentally in a new place but a new attitude doesn’t always mean her past won’t test her. 
  • Kristen is lending her voice to the Black Lives Matter movement and fighting social injustices. 
  • OG is back and optimistic about the future with this group of ladies. 
  • Feby returns with a new man but a major thorn from her ex-boyfriend’s past threatens to challenge her place within the circle.
  • After over 11 years with her famous basketball player ex, newcomer Liza Morales is ready to begin a new chapter. 
  • Sisters and entrepreneurs Nia and Noria Dorsey also bring their Memphis energy and spicy personalities to the group.

“Basketball Wives” season 9 premieres Tuesday, February 9th at 8:00PM ET/PT on VH1. 

 

*press release 

source: VH1/Viacom

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

