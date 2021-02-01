Monday, February 1, 2021
Tiffany Haddish and Common Share Sexy TikTok Silhouette Challenge Video

By Ny MaGee
*Tiffany Haddish and Common’s relationship appears to still be going strong after the two shared a video of their TikTok silhouette challenge. 

The latest social media craze finds users posting sultry videos of their bodies against a dark red filter. 

“For the lovers,” Haddish captioned the video posted Sunday on Instagram. She and Common are seen passionately kissing in the clip, during which he pulls off her wig. Both stars laugh as Haddish shrugs, and they walk off camera. 

Singer Erykah Badu committed with flame emojis and a laughing emoji. 

Dwyane Wade added: “I see my guy had to come in there and get you right. Hell yea bro.”

Check out the video below.

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish, Mike Colter and More to Represent at Inaugural ‘Critics Choice Super Awards’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

In related news, Netflix has announced the release date and trailer for Season 2 of  “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.”

The stand-up special showcases six comedians, all chosen by Haddish herself. This go around, she enlisted Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live), Kimberly Clark (Last Comic Standing), Tony Woods (Comedy Central Presents), Barbara Carlyle (Def Jam Comedy 25), Godfrey (Our Cartoon President), and Erin Jackson (Late Night with Seth Myers).

The show comprises six, 30-minute-long episodes executive produced by Haddish, alongside Wanda Sykes and Page Hurwitz.

The Netflix Original show first launched in 2019, and Season 2 is set to return on Tuesday Feb, 2, 2021. 

Peep the trailer below. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

