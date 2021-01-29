‘You Had Me At Hello’: How Brian Williams Was Punked by ‘Jerry Maguire’ on Live TV (Watch)

*Brian Williams is trending Friday for being the victim of an epic troll on live television.

During his Thursday MSNBC how “The 11th Hour,” Williams was apparently told in his earpiece that exclusive footage of Senate Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s meeting with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago has come in.

Williams went with it live, planning to watch the footage for the first time along with his panel and TV audience. But what played wasn’t McCarthy pledging his love to Trump after speaking out against his MAGA maniacs storming the Capitol. It was, however, Tom Cruise pledging his love to Renee Zellweger in the iconic “You had me at hello” scene from “Jerry Maguire.”

Watch below:

Wrong footage, but somebody at MSNBC – who likely no longer has a job – perhaps felt this was the perfect metaphorical scene for what was going on Thursday at Mar-a-Lago.