Mulatto Talks Changing Her Rap Name and DaniLeigh Colorism Controversy [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Rapper Mulatto has opened up in a new interview about changing her stage name. 

We previously reported, Mulatto is a term once used to define hybrid offspring of a horse and a donkey. It then became the term of mixed-race children from an era when Black people were treated like livestock and raped by their white slave owners, creating bi-racial children.

During an interview with @HipHopDX, Mulatto hinted at possibly changing her controversial stage name from Mulatto to her alternate-nickname Big Latto.

“I can’t say too much because we’re working on something right now, but I would be lying to say it hasn’t crossed my mind before,” Mulatto told DX. “It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much because right now, because it’s going to be a part of something bigger.

READ MORE: Mulatto Mulls Changing Controversial Stage Name to Alternate-nickname: Big Latto

 

In a new interview with Hot Freestyle, she breaks down her decision to use a new moniker.

“You know, you might know your intentions, but these are strangers who don’t know you, never even met you in person,” said Mulatto around the 13 minute mark of the interview. “So you gotta hear each other out, and if you know those aren’t your intentions and that’s how it’s being perceived, it’s like why not make a change or alter it? For me, it was the name. So now I’m like, ‘OK, my intentions was to never glorify being mulatto.'”

She continued, “So if that’s how it’s being perceived and people think I’m saying, ‘Oh, I’m better because I’m mulatto’ or ‘My personality trait is mulatto’…then I need to change the matter at hand,” she added.

The artist said she will reveal her new name with some upcoming music.

“I want them to also understand that the name change at this level in your career is a big decision,” she added. “Freaking investors, labels, everything has been riding on this name, so it is a big decision.”

Elsehwhere in the video, she talks about the DaniLeigh colorism backlash.

Watch the full interview via the YouTube clip above.

