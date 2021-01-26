Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home Entertainment Music
Music

DaniLeigh Apologizes Over ‘Yellow Bone’ Controversy, Says ‘I Date A Whole Chocolate Man’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Singer DaniLeigh has issued an apology in response to Black Twitter dragging her for filth over her new track titled “Yellow Bone.” 

Her original post has been deleted, and the backlash over the song prompted Dani to take a break from social media last week. She returned Monday to address the criticism and profess her love for a “chocolate man.” 

In the caption of the original video shared on Instagram, she wrote, “Why I can’t make a song for my light skin baddies?? Why y’all think I’m hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types.. why y’all so sensitive & take it personal…gahhh damn.”

“Yellow Bone” is a term Black Americans use to describe a light-skinned Black person. DaniLeigh critics have decided that since she is Dominican-American, she’s not entitled to refer to herself as “yellow bone.”

READ MORE: The Truth About a Roni: Bobby Brown’s ‘Simulated Sex’ Arrest 32 Years Ago is Laughable Now [EUR Video Throwback]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

After posting the track last week, the Miami native quickly caught major heat and later delivered an apology in a series of tweets.

“Congratulations y’all gotta another thing to say about me when u hate … it’s all good .. only God can ‘cancel’ me… that shit don’t mean shit to me bc the people around me are the ones that know my heart and intention and real-life … I’m sorry if I offended u,” one post read. 

Dani also explained that she’s Dominican, Spanish, Black and white and that the song was about her and not “what the world want.”  In another post she added, “Ima keep letting God bless me.. while y’all sit back and judge me && sit behind y’all lil phones and type sh-t about another woman.. y’all HATERS.” Those tweets have all been deleted. 

Many accused Dani of being a colorist. In her recent apology video, she rejected the label and noted that she dates a “chocolate man” and has “beautiful dark-skinned friends.”

“I think people twisted it into thinking, like, I’m trying to bash another woman, another skin tone, that was never my intention,” she said. “I wasn’t brought up like that, I never looked at my skin as a privilege. I never looked at me as ‘I’m better than somebody because of my skin tone,'” she continued.

”I see brown skin women flaunt their skin all the time in music, why can’t I talk about mine? If you look at me, I’m light-skinned, I’m a yellow bone. In my opinion, that’s just what I am. So, it wasn’t something that I looked at so deeply. Which, I can see why people will take it deeply, so I understand and I’m sorry that I wasn’t sensitive to the topic when I wrote my comment ‘why are you guys taking so personal?’ Because, it can be a personal thing to certain people, because colorist is a real thing so I do get it. But I’m not that. I’m not a colorist. I’m not a racist. I date a whole chocolate man. I have beautiful dark-skinned friends.”

Meanwhile, Black Twitter isn’t here for her apology video — watch it in full above.

Previous articleWashington Post Removes Anecdote About Prisoners from 2019 Kamala Harris Feature
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Fisher Jack - 0
*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
Social Heat

This ‘Christian’ and OnlyFans Model Prays, Then Gets Naked and Reportedly Earns $200k Monthly!

Fisher Jack - 0
*22-year-old Christian OnlyFans model Lindsay Capuano, who prays every night, reveals she makes $200K a month on the platform posing naked for her hundreds...
Read more
Social Heat

Even with Sentence Commuted by Trump, Kodak Black Still Faces Sexual Assault Case

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kodak Black will soon be somewhat of a free man all thanks to former President Donald Trump. However, the rapper will still have some...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO