DaniLeigh Apologizes Over ‘Yellow Bone’ Controversy, Says ‘I Date A Whole Chocolate Man’ [VIDEO]

*Singer DaniLeigh has issued an apology in response to Black Twitter dragging her for filth over her new track titled “Yellow Bone.”

Her original post has been deleted, and the backlash over the song prompted Dani to take a break from social media last week. She returned Monday to address the criticism and profess her love for a “chocolate man.”

In the caption of the original video shared on Instagram, she wrote, “Why I can’t make a song for my light skin baddies?? Why y’all think I’m hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types.. why y’all so sensitive & take it personal…gahhh damn.”

“Yellow Bone” is a term Black Americans use to describe a light-skinned Black person. DaniLeigh critics have decided that since she is Dominican-American, she’s not entitled to refer to herself as “yellow bone.”

After posting the track last week, the Miami native quickly caught major heat and later delivered an apology in a series of tweets.

“Congratulations y’all gotta another thing to say about me when u hate … it’s all good .. only God can ‘cancel’ me… that shit don’t mean shit to me bc the people around me are the ones that know my heart and intention and real-life … I’m sorry if I offended u,” one post read.

Dani also explained that she’s Dominican, Spanish, Black and white and that the song was about her and not “what the world want.” In another post she added, “Ima keep letting God bless me.. while y’all sit back and judge me && sit behind y’all lil phones and type sh-t about another woman.. y’all HATERS.” Those tweets have all been deleted.

Many accused Dani of being a colorist. In her recent apology video, she rejected the label and noted that she dates a “chocolate man” and has “beautiful dark-skinned friends.”

“I think people twisted it into thinking, like, I’m trying to bash another woman, another skin tone, that was never my intention,” she said. “I wasn’t brought up like that, I never looked at my skin as a privilege. I never looked at me as ‘I’m better than somebody because of my skin tone,'” she continued.

”I see brown skin women flaunt their skin all the time in music, why can’t I talk about mine? If you look at me, I’m light-skinned, I’m a yellow bone. In my opinion, that’s just what I am. So, it wasn’t something that I looked at so deeply. Which, I can see why people will take it deeply, so I understand and I’m sorry that I wasn’t sensitive to the topic when I wrote my comment ‘why are you guys taking so personal?’ Because, it can be a personal thing to certain people, because colorist is a real thing so I do get it. But I’m not that. I’m not a colorist. I’m not a racist. I date a whole chocolate man. I have beautiful dark-skinned friends.”

Meanwhile, Black Twitter isn’t here for her apology video — watch it in full above.